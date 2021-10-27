An array of "woke" books aimed at very young children can now be found in the kids' section of bookstores in the U.S. Some critics believe that it's a way for the "woke" left to indoctrinate kids about CRT and LGBT ideologies.

Books such as "Antiracist Baby," "Daddy & Dada," "Woke Baby," and "A is for Activist" have been found in the early concepts and learning section at Barnes & Noble, an American bookseller with the largest number of retail outlets in the country with 614 retail stores in all 50 U.S. states.

CBN News reported that in the Mahogany L. Browne authored "Woke Baby," the book illustrates how an infant can confront discrimination right from his or her crib. Meanwhile, Jessica Ralli and Megan Madison's "Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race" and "Being You: A First Conversation About Gender" were designed to encourage conversations on gender and race among toddlers, which message one psychology professor believes will most likely be missed.

Sharna Olfman, a professor of psychology at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania argued that children aged 11 and up are able to begin to understand political views. But kids younger than 11 are simply "parroting the perspective of the author or the parent" instead of understanding it.

Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo on the other hand, told the Daily Mail that "Antiracist Baby and other books [like it] are not designed to teach basic literacy or character formation. They are designed to indoctrinate children into a specific ideology, using their parents as the mechanism of transmission."

The Heritage Foundation's Jonathan Butcher argued that while he doesn't believe in "banning ideas from classrooms," he believes that such CRT, LGBT ideologies "should be introduced at an age-appropriate time when students can be taught to question and challenge them and to see when they run contrary to America's identity."

Similarly, public library employees in Wyoming faced backlash from local residents earlier this month when concerned parents found obscene materials in the Campbell County Public Library, AP News reported. Parents found books about sex, LGBT issues, and how to have a baby in the public library, which became an issue in the highly conservative state of Wyoming.

A local pastor in the county by the name of Susan Sisti raised concerns over how books such as "This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson, "How Do You Make a Baby" by Anna Fiske, "Doing It" by Hannah Witton, "Sex is a Funny Word" by Corey Silverberg, and "Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy" by Andrew P. Smiler were available in the public library.

Sisti, who is a pastor at Open Door Church in Gillette, described the books as "filthy" and "absolutely appalling," arguing that these materials "should not even be in a public library." The public library has been inundated with up to 35 recent complaints about 18 books, the library's executive director, Terri Lesley reported.