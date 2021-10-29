As far as a Southern California pastor is concerned, anger is the most difficult thing for Christians to deal with in today's society. Consequently, he penned a reminder for Christians of the need for self-control at all times.

On Thursday, Pastor Shane Idleman of Westside Christian Fellowship wrote for Charisma on "anger." This subject is very pertinent in light of the recent spate of outrageous news.

There was gay erotica in a school library, students giving teachers and administrators lap dances, the school board covering up the rape of a student, and parents being labeled as domestic terrorists for speaking out for their children.

Recognizing how anger may manifest itself in harmful conduct that could tarnish a believer's character, Idleman decided to address it squarely.

"Of all the struggles facing Christians, anger is at the top of the list," he wrote." It destroys families, tarnishes character and leads to destructive behavior."

Nonetheless, if believers can keep their emotions in control, they may avoid slipping into the trap of anger.

"Most people struggle with anger, but if they are quick to repent, repair the damage, follow the scriptural course and remove the triggers, God can change their hearts," Idleman continued.

The Southern California pastor then listed some factors that Christians should be aware of immediately when it comes to "anger."

First is what people ingest in their bodies.

"Most people are unaware that what they consume can also affect anger," explains Idleman. "I'm often asked to pray for panic attacks, angry outbursts and anxiety. That can be done, and God honors prayer, but are we opening the door by not halting highly addictive caffeine, sugar, opioid or nicotine habits?"

The second is an acknowledgment that "anger" can be "contagious."

Idleman referenced a Readers' Digest article on the Amish that said that their children never shrieked or shouted in the playground. Amused, the author inquired of the schoolmaster, who simply replied, "Well, have you ever heard an Amish adult yell?"

"Anger is contagious, but so is calmness and self-control, two things children desperately need," remarked Idleman.

He also emphasized the critical responsibility of fathers in restraining anger in their households, as Ephesians 6:4 advises.

Idleman's third argument is that, more often than not, "anger is fueled by fiery darts."

According to him, a crucial step toward winning the spiritual struggle that Christians face is none other than holding their thoughts captive, which he feels 2 Corinthians 10:5 illustrates very well.

"When others look at us a certain way, comment on a post or treat us questionably, Satan immediately seizes the opportunity and plants divisive thoughts in our minds," he elaborated. "It's hard to extinguish fiery darts once they have been kindled in the heart."

Thus, in light of 2 Corinthians 10:5, he advised exercising restraint.

"During these pivotal moments, the key is to take thoughts captive, err on the side of grace and walk in humility," he said. "Control your thoughts-don't let your thoughts control you. Is it easy? Hardly, but it can be done if we truly want to be released from the iron grip of anger."

Fourth, according to Idleman, "anger is fueled by pride."

He quoted 2 Chronicles 26 to explain how King Uzziah's pride led to his demise. According to the Bible's account, King Uzziah proudly went into the temple to offer incense. When the priests refused him entry, he got furious, but God intervened and punished him with leprosy.

So avoid becoming arrogant, Idleman stressed the advice of James 1:19-20: "let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God."

"One key indicator of pride is when a person talks above someone else or won't let them finish their thought," he said. "Slow down, listen to the other person, weigh your words carefully and lovingly address what needs to be addressed. Angry outbursts do not fulfill the purposes of God."

As for Idleman's last tip, he says that one must constantly use "the right tone."

This is owing to the fact that the wrong tone of voice is responsible for 90% of everyday conflict.

"In addition to changing your tone, ask God for help," urged Idleman. "God told King Josiah that because his heart was tender and he cried out to God, that God heard his prayer (2 Kings 22:19). Although the context of the passage is not about anger, the principle is the same-God will hear the cries of his children. And then they too can say: 'I sought the Lord and He heard me' (Ps. 34:4a, NKJV), and delivered me from my anger."