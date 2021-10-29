A pastor from Virginia finally speaks out after vandals partially destroyed their church bus used to serve the needy.

Faithwire reported that Richmond-based Mountain Movers Ministry Pastor Wade Runge was disheartened upon discovering their church bus' 24 windows smashed with at least one window frame punched out and a portion of its staircase ripped out.

Mountain Movers Ministry, which describes itself as "not church as usual," focuses on those who have been mediocre in church service and worship. Runge founded the church together with his wife Sherrie catering to the various needs of families and the community.

Runge disclosed in an interview with WRIC-TV how heartbroken he was that the bus was in need of so much repair just weeks before the upcoming busy holiday season.

"I saw it and my heart aches. It brought me to tears. It really upset me," Runge said.

In a Facebook post on October 22, Runge actually announced the vandalism that took place and how discouraged he was considering the bus was used for their outreach programs.

"So it is days like this as a pastor that can be very discouraging. This is is our bus for outreach and for picking up kids/families in need of food. Well, someone decided to destroy it last night," Runge divulged.

Runge explained that the bus is often used to help single parents, families, and kids with their transportation needs. He added that the bus is also a big part of their feeding program, which has already helped more than 30,000 over the years. He highlighted the bus' pivotal role of bringing the homeless in recovery programs, mothers, and kids to church for worship and for their nourishment.

Runge also disclosed that the bus does not have insurance coverage for the vandalism's damages but he is not backing down. He revealed that this won't hinder him from serving those in need, even though the enemy doesn't want him to. Accordingly, the pastor is already asking people to help chip in for its repair.

"Our insurance doesn't cover this type of damage. My heart aches and my head hurts thinking how we are going to work this out. But I can tell you I will not quit!" Runge said.

"There is too much work to be done and lives to be helped. It's obvious the enemy is mad that we are making a difference. We will not back down. The Marine in me reminds me that the enemy is just mad at us because we are breaking through the enemy's lines," he added.

In terms of those who damaged the bus, Runge expressed sadness for them and that he forgives them. He stressed that, despite this, he is not pressing charges against the perpetrators, pointing out that Jesus already "paid that price."

"The funny thing is that I'm more sad at those who did this, but if God places them in my life I'm going to love them and forgive them," the pastor revealed.

"I want to let that person know we do not want to pursue charges because everyone makes mistakes and the debts been satisfied. Jesus has paid that price already and we just want to let them know and show the world that there's enough anger and people walking around with bitterness. We as Christians and believers should be the most forgiving and loving people on the planet," he declared.

Runge is hopeful that God will provide for his urgent need and asked people to pray for him. Runge was met with support by members of his church, friends, and family who expressed through his Facebook post for him not to quit and who said that what happened is actually a sign of the goodness of his efforts.

"Keep us in prayer as we seek God for answers to make up for the loss of our bus," Runge urged.