While pro-choice groups remain mum on the humanity of the unborn, it's a fact that an American state is now providing a "bereavement leave" for those who end the life of an innocent baby via abortion.

Live Action News said Portland, Oregon is the first city in the country to provide a "bereavement leave" to employees who have undergone an abortion. The revised leave policy for bereavement, which was unanimously approved by the city council, is applicable to employees who suffered pregnancy losses including abortion "irrespective of whether deemed medically necessary."

In the face of the such a so-called "benefit," an employee allegedly raised, "Who died?" Live Action explained the "bereavement" often pertain to a period of mourning for the death of a loved one or family member. As such, the "bereavement leave" is given to employees to mourn for their dead.

But if pro-choice advocates do not consider the unborn human and alive, "then this amended policy begs the question: who died?"

Live Action pointed out that the bereavement leave now admits the reality that the unborn is a member of the family.

"Granting this type of leave following an abortion is a tacit admission of the humanity and family membership of the one who has been aborted--something abortion advocates almost never do," it said.

As per the Oregon Public Broadcasting, Guttmacher Institute State Policy Analyst Elizabeth Nash called the revised bereavement policy of Portland as "uncommon." Nash is said to be aware of reproductive health policies in the state after having tracked it for more than twenty years.

Nash revealed this is the first time she heard a bereavement policy incorporating abortion. Nash said it is already rare for bereavement policies to incorporate miscarriages and stillbirths as a reason for filing it, what more an abortion.

"This is just incredibly uncommon," Nash said.

Initiatives to revise Portland's bereavement policy took place in the summer when a member of the city's LGBTQ affinity group and city Deputy Attorney Anne Milligan raised the need to. Milligan raised to the members of the city council that there were many employees that felt they were not represented by the old policy. Employees were only given the leave should the deceased be a biological relative or a relative through marriage.

Portland Commissioner Mingus Mapps Office Senior Policy Advisor Michelle Rodriguez then added the aspect of pregnancy loss during the discussions on the policy's revision. Rodriguez revealed that the "bereavement leave" was adopted from New Zealand, which gives three days of paid leaves whenever an employee suffers stillbirths or miscarriages. Rodriguez tweaked New Zealand's policy by going further through abortion.

By experience, Rodriguez was aware of employees who used sick leaves or vacation leaves during pregnancy losses. Rodriguez also cited one new employee that had to resort to leaves without pay on top of the impact of losing her pregnancy.

"She essentially took days without pay to deal with both her physical reaction to what ended up being a medical termination with her doctor's help and the emotional and psychological impact of what happened. I'm like, 'OK, we need to figure out how to actually call this out and be proudly saying that this city wants to support families as they're going through this process'," Rodriguez recounted.

The bereavement policy was then revised to allow employees to mourn the loss of "any individual related by close affinity," which involves someone they are not married to. It also allows filing the leave to mourn the death of "any person with whom the employee has a significant personal bond that is like a familial relationship."

Noted creationist and Biblical apologist Ken Ham posted on Facebook about the matter. He said that while the word "bereavement" is "the right word to use as a result of abortion as a child was brutally murdered in his or her mother's womb," this new "benefit" simply indicates the level of depravity society has reached - to the point that pregnant women who kill the unborn baby in the womb by aborting them will be given a bonus for doing so.