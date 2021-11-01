A mother whose child studied in a Loudoun County school in Virginia was appalled when her daughter, just six years of age, asked her if she was "born evil" because she was white. This was the story recounted by a concerned parent when she attended a school board meeting in the district earlier this month.

"We had specifically moved them out of LCPS due to the swift and uncompromising political agenda of Superintendents [Eric] Williams, [Scott] Ziegler, and the school board had forced upon us," an unnamed white mother told the Loudoun County school board on October 26, Fox News reported.

"First, it was in the early spring of 2020 when my six-year-old somberly came to me and asked me if she was born evil because she was a white person. Something she learned in a history lesson at school."

The video of the mother's speech was posted on Twitter by the City Journal and Manhattan Institute's Christopher F. Rufo. The mother said, "Then, you kept the schools closed for a year-and-a-half, despite the science indicating it was safe for kids to return. Now, you've covered up a rape, and arrested, humiliated, and falsely accused parents of being domestic terrorists."

Loudoun County mother: "My six year old somberly came to me and asked if she was born evil because she was a white person, something she learned in a history lesson at school."pic.twitter.com/0NJL5YCoHG — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) October 29, 2021

In the recent months, Loudoun County, Virginia has made headlines for its transgender policies and critical race theory, as well as most recently a cover up on a sexual assault case in one of its public high schools. Since then, parents and conservative leaders have called for the resignations of Ziegler and the rest of the school board members.

An email from May 28 that was made public proved that Ziegler and the school board members were indeed aware of a sexual assault case in one of their schools, contrary to an earlier statement claiming otherwise. The revelation of the email sparked widespread accusations of a cover up of the sexual assault case, leading many to call upon the board's resignation.

In fact, on Thursday, former Vice President Mike Pence visited Virginia's Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, where he gave a policy speech on educational freedom, as per ABC 7 News. The former Republican VP remarked that Loudoun County had turned into "the epicenter of a powerful movement...of concerned parents and patriotic citizens demanding an end to curriculum that divides our nation and accountability for educational bureaucrats who put political correctness ahead of the interest of our kids."

Pence also expressed gratitude to parents and citizens who have expressed concern over transgender policies and critical race theory ideologies in the classroom. He thanked them for their "courage" and underscored how "these schools are ours and public education belongs to the American public."

Meanwhile, Loudoun County and its Sheriff's Office expressed their desire to withdraw security at school board meetings, NBC Washington reported. According to Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman, he received threats and accusations about working with the school board to cover up the sexual assault case.

The Sheriff said in the interview that the school board asked for "a SWAT team, civil defense team, undercover personnel, people stationed inside." About 65 officers were also stationed at the school board meeting, which the Sheriff believed was "oppressive."

In a memo sent to the school board, Sheriff Chapman pushed back against Loudoun County's requests for intense security, saying that there will be no uniformed officers in the building and that county officers will only be "in the area" for quick response. Sheriff Chapman said, "We're not gonna put ourselves in that position again at your demand just to do this at the expense of preventing people from being comfortable expressing their First Amendment right."