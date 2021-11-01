An unnamed former U.S. soldier has spoken to the media on the condition of anonymity to share how he illegally crossed into Afghanistan from Pakistan to rescue those who were still left behind after the failed U.S. troops exit that concluded on August 31. The ex-soldier said he managed to rescue upwards of 30 people, including Christians and other religious minorities and at-risk individuals and their families.

Faithwire reported that the former U.S. soldier came to America as an Afghan refugee shortly before the September 11 attacks. He then went on to become a U.S. soldier.

About a month ago, he decided to go on a mission to rescue his family and relatives, who hid around Kabul after the capital fell under Taliban rule in August.

They feared that they would be slaughtered by Taliban authorities for their familial connection to a U.S. Army staff sergeant and because of their previous work against the militant group.

"They say on the news there is no U.S. soldier in Afghanistan," the former staff sergeant said in a conversation with Fox News. "But I'm here, and I'll help as long as it takes."

The Afghan war veteran, who was discharged after sustaining traumatic brain injuries, remarked, "I'm a proud American soldier. I've taken an oath, and I'll never forget that oath."

The former U.S. soldier shared that since his return to Afghanistan, he was able to rescue Catholics, Christians, and Hazara minorities, all of whom are being targeted by the Taliban militant groups. He has also helped a family of 10 Afghan Christians flee the country.

The ex-staff sergeant commented, "It feels good getting them out, saving them from the Taliban."

The former U.S. soldier said he also helped a recently Catholic-converted couple who were "in danger because of their religion. Everyone in their neighborhood knew about it, and they started snitching on them."

But his rescue missions were not without help. In fact, some Afghan nomads assisted him in illegally crossing the border into Pakistan. The Catholic couple were able to flee into a third country. Meanwhile, the former U.S. soldier's risky mission was met with lashing from the Taliban. He shared that he was lashed about "seven times," but had they known he helped a Catholic couple get out of Afghanistan, "it would have been far worse."

The Taliban had also visited one of the ex-soldier's family's safe houses, forcing them to escape from the back door, during which his niece was injured. He said that it was the reason why he came back to Afghanistan. He lamented that while he "pleaded for help from the U.S. government," he "did not receive any."

The ex-soldier said that getting his family out of Afghanistan would require them to pass through 30 Taliban checkpoints, which he believed was unrealistic. Instead, the veteran soldier said he helped his family escape but not through Pakistan.

Now, they have 28 days to secure a passage out of the country they are currently in or else they will be deported back to Afghanistan. The veteran lamented that his niece was severely ill and that his family continues to face challenges amidst food and supply shortage.