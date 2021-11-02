An award-winning speaker, author, podcaster, and entrepreneur who has seen God's miraculous intervention in his own life teaches Christians how to discern what God wants them to accomplish with their lives.

In his 76th episode of "Courageous Nation" for the Charisma Podcast Network, Michael Anthony discusses how to break through the clutter of working lives and discover what God's purpose for them.

Anthony believes that in order for Christians to understand what their life's purpose is, they must first understand "who God is" and "who they are."

"In other words, these two are absolutely inseparable, he said, "who God is and how he operates, how he functions, and who you are and how you function."

Despite the fact that God and man are polar opposites, Anthony argues that God's goal is to reduce the gap between the two so that they appear more and more similar.

Nevertheless, he clarified that "God's not going to change."

"In fact, the Bible makes it very clear that God is unchanging," he continued. "He does not change like the shifting shadows, as the Scriptures say. If God doesn't change, and God wants the way he operates and the way you operate to be more and more alike, then who has to change? You. "

"The question is, how do you change? How do you fulfill and how do you even discover what God's plan is for life? Let me lay this out for you," he said.

Character

Anthony believes that the best way for a Christian to honor God is to behave more and more like Him as his character develops. The two of them, he added, go together like "hand and glove."

"You are in your heart level and your mind level and the secret recesses of your heart is already in the process of making its way into your interactions with people," he said.

He went on to say that understanding how one should behave oneself in the the black and white areas of life makes it simpler for one to grasp how one should think in the gray parts of one's life.

"Make it your ambition to live like the way God wants you to live and to think the way God wants you to think in the black and white areas of life," proclaimed Anthony.

Get to know God



Anthony is a firm believer in the need of knowing God in order to fully understand God's plan for one's life.

"And the way to do that is to start with who is God? What's God like? What's got done in the past? How is it that God conducts himself if he's unchangeable? If he never changes, then what are some of the things that I can look at in regard to God's track record that will help me become more and more familiar with him?" he said.

He went on to say that as one becomes more acquainted with God's nature, he would be able to see God's will, plan, and purpose for his life with more clarity. This covers the sort of person he should strive to be as well as the kind of activities he should participate in more often.

"God's purpose for your life is inseparably linked to the nature and character of God. And so, if you'll make it your ambition to study what is life, how does God operate and you understand that you're created in the image of God, you will begin to understand and live God's purpose towards your life," he concluded.