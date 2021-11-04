A Virginia megachurch pastor was among 17 individuals who were arrested following a two-day sting operation carried out by the Chesterfield County Police Department. On Monday, the police department released the names of the arrested suspects, which included John Blanchard, a 51-year-old pastor of Rock Church International in Virginia Beach.

Over the course of two days, detectives "intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms, the Chesterfield County police department explained, as per the Christian Headlines. The targets communicated with individuals who they thought were underaged and "arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations." What met them at the location, however, were police officers who were ready to arrest them.

Now, Blanchard faces charges of "felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution." The Virginia Beach church leader served as senior pastor of Rock Church International since 2013 alongside his wife, Robin. The church described Blanchard on its website as "coming from a background in atheism and a dysfunctional childhood," the Christian Post reported.

Blanchard's arrest came as a surprise to those who knew him, including his neighbor Jim Booker, who told WTKR News 3 that it came as a "shock" to him because he "[knew] him fairly well" and that there was no "indication over the years" that he would be involved in soliciting sex from minors.

Booker added, "I know evil is always present and always trying to take down those who claim Jesus Christ. I'm going to pray for him and be there for him."

In a recent statement, Rock Church International said, "We are all committed to walking in integrity and truth at Rock Church International and will continue to take steps to do so. As followers of Christ, we must remember that redemption, salvation, grace, mercy and healing are all gifts given to the children of God," the Virginian Pilot reported.

"Although everyone must address their own convictions and consequences, our assignment as believers is not to condemn, but to be agents of God's love, healing, justice, and reconciliation," the statement concluded.

This is not the first time this year a pastor was involved in soliciting sex from minors. In July, WKRN reported that Matthew Brewer, a youth pastor and chaplain with the Tennessee National Guard, who was described as a "trusted figure" by investigator Lieutenant Justin Whitwell, was arrested for solicitation of a minor.

Brewer was a 47-year-old minister of students and was a Fairfield Baptist Church youth pastor. He was among 17 others who were caught by Tennessee authorities intentionally seeking out sexual activity from a Spring Hill 16-year-old girl.

Fairfield Baptist Church said in a statement that they were "shocked and saddened with the situation" and that they were "prepared to work with law enforcement if asked." They added that Brewer had been "suspended indefinitely from his duties and the church campus pending court proceedings."