Dr. Albert Mohler Jr., president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, discusses the subject of political racism in relation to an editorial article accusing Virginia voters of racism and the election of Winsome Sears as lieutenant governor. Sears is regarded as a groundbreaking figure, being the first African-American woman voted to a statewide office in Virginia.

Dr. Mohler addressed these concerns in the third installment of The Briefing on Thursday.

When he visited Virginia, he saw the Wall Street Journal's editorial board run the title, "The Big 'Racist' Fail in Virginia."

"One salutary result from Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia, Tuesday, is the failure of Democratic racial demagoguery. Throughout the campaign," the Wall Street wrote.

In response, the Democrats and their media allies accused Youngkin and his supporters of being "closet white supremacists," they said.

As for MSNBC's Joy Reid, she said teaching about race is a taboo subject in the homes of many white parents.

The journal editors, on the other hand, pointed out that Jonathan Capehart had made similar accusations in the Washington Post, and Mohler has a problem with that.

Mohler noted that Democrat re-electionist Terry McAuliffe "was especially nasty as he closed his campaign this weekend saying of his rival, 'He's run a racist campaign from start to finish.'"

However, this part of the article's conclusion caught Mohler's attention: "So, what did all these racist Virginia voters do Tuesday night? In addition to electing Mr. Youngkin as governor, they elected Winsome Sears as Lieutenant Governor, she will be the first African-American woman to be elected to statewide office in Virginia history."

"Now, that's just stunning," remarked Mohler, "so here you have the accusation that white supremacists elected Glenn Youngkin, but at the same time, these white supremacists elected the first black woman to serve in statewide office in Virginia ever."

This, according to Mohler, can be seen in terms of critical theory and how the left's thinking adapts to such an environment.

Finally, he went on to talk about Virginia's first black female governor, as well as Republicans' election of a governor and the first black woman elected to any state office in the entire state's history.

"The optics don't look good for the Democrats to accuse Republicans of being racist, but they have a way around this, and their way around this is twofold, and the most important Marxist concept here is false consciousness," explained Mohler.

"The Marxist claim of false consciousness comes down to this," he added, pointing that although Winsome Sears is a black woman, she does not completely identify as a black woman, otherwise she would not be campaigning as a Republican.

"In other words, she doesn't really count as a black woman in terms of the claim of false consciousness," remarked Mohler.

After detailing the background to his argument, the president of the SBTC then put his chips on the table.

"Christians understand there's a deeper problem here," he said. "And that deeper problem is that racism is a sin, it is favoritism, and showing preference on the basis of skin color. Showing preference on the basis of anything, according to scripture, is wrong in this context."

"So, what we need to note here is that when the left labels those who are conservative as racist when they are not, that actually makes it far more difficult to understand and grapple, honestly, with the very real sin of racism," he added.

Finally, Mohler had some words of wisdom, stressing the importance of taking a long-term view. He suggested that people should keep an eye on the national debate, as well as Republican and Democratic leaders and legislators, throughout the next several days, especially this weekend