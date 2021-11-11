The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week published what they called an "early release" of a study that used a unique set of curated populations to show that mRNA vaccines provided greater protection against COVID reinfection versus natural immunity or immunity obtained from a previous coronavirus infection. This "early release" study contradicted a larger study coming from Israel that was released in summer.

According to Just the News, the CDC study analyzed "COVID-19-like illness hospitalizations among adults" in nine states beginning January until Sept. 2. The report claims that public health authorities hailed COVID vaccines as the best way to avoid hospitalization or severe illness, which is why it was less likely that vaccinated people would undergo hospitalizations. This would hide their breakthrough infections versus those who were naturally immune. The CDC study then hastily concluded, "All eligible persons should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, including unvaccinated persons previously infected with SARS-CoV-2."

Attorney Jenin Younes of the organization New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), took to social media to underscore how the CDC study contradicts a meta-analysis touted by the CDC, which found "no significant difference" between COVID vaccination and natural immunity against the coronavirus. NCLA is a group that combats COVID vaccine mandates through lawsuits.

"Anyone who has like five minutes can see how blatantly the CDC lies, by comparing this 'study' to this metanalysis then one should begin to question everything the CDC has ever said about COVID-19 (or perhaps anything)," Younes argued.

Immunologist Hooman Noorchashm, who serves as a medical expert for several NCLA cases said that the study was "another teleological piece of propaganda" arranged by the CDC because it did not include the COVID vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and likely included recovered people in the vaccinated group as well.

Meanwhile, Harvard Medical School epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff also took to Twitter to declare that the CDC study has a "major statistical flaw" because it falsely portrayed respiratory patients who were hospitalized as "representative of the population," rendering the odds ratio "wrong."

Alex Berenson, a former journalist for the New York Times, called the study "meaningless gibberish that would never have been published if the agency did not face huge political pressure to get people vaccinated."

CBN News reported that the CDC study also received backlash from a Virginia neurosurgeon named Dr. Mahesh Shenai, who said that it was a "confluence of methodological flaws that amplify to serve the predetermined message of the CDC.

On November 5, federal employees who claimed to have natural immunity against COVID filed a class-action lawsuit against the Biden administration's COVID task force. The lawsuit named National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, CDC director Rochelle Walensky, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients, and other officials with the Biden administration.

The lawsuit was filed in the District Court for the Southern District of Texas and decried the COVID vaccine mandates as "arbitrary and capricious," as well as "overbroad and poorly designed," as it violates Americans' constitutional rights against "unnecessary medical treatment."