Christian couple Ronnell and Keianna Burns had just moved to Georgia a few months ago when their marriage and their lives came to an abrupt end. The two have gained an online following, as Ronnell is known as a leader and coach at 6 Figure Ambition, an online program for entrepreneurs. On his own, he has more than 7,000 followers on Instagram and 2,000 subscribers on YouTube, in which he ran a channel featuring educational videos.

According to The U.S. Sun, Ronell was known in the Atlanta, Florida community as a speaker in business events, where she shared lessons and inspiration on how to succeed. Meanwhile, his wife Keianna was an insurance agent and the owner of Kritique Designs Beauty and Barber Salon. She also had a 14,000-strong following on Instagram, where she shared insights into her family life and inspirational quotes. The Christian couple were parents to three kids, Riyah, Mekhi and Raehailee.

What seemed like a perfect union came to a violent end at about 9 p.m. on Nov. 6, when police responded to a domestic violence incident in the couple's home in Gwinnett County, Georgia, VOP News STL reported. Both Ronnell and Keianna were dead upon the arrival of the authorities. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots coming from inside the house.

"This is still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but I can confirm this to be a domestic violence incident where a wife shot and killed her husband and subsequently committed suicide," Sgt. Salvador Ortega of the Sandy Springs Police Department said in a statement to the Christian Post. "No one else was present at the home when this incident happened."

While the circumstances around the Christian couple's death remain unclear, some have noticed that Keianna had taken to Facebook to share her struggles with adjusting to their new life in Georgia just two weeks before the tragic incident.

In a social media post, the entrepreneur asked her fans to pray for her strength, as she was struggling without the support and help of extended family and friends, especially when she was caring for her children.

In a post, Keianna talked about "life changes" and recounted how she and her husband moved to Atlanta to expand their business just five to six months ago. She lamented, "I'm telling you if you don't stay prayed up and you don't keep faith, things can swivel in and take you out."

Keianna added that "the transition...wasn't necessarily a smooth one," saying that it "could be challenging" to learn about new environments and new people, especially with no support from immediate family and friends. The entrepreneur also admitted that she was struggling with her mental health and was worried that she was not strong enough to take on the challenges.

Keianna lamented that "things in your life can change for the good or the bad overnight literally" and that "if you don't feel like you are a strong enough individual, some things may take you out." She also spoke about having a supportive "love circle" that would "help you and talk you through things that you feel like you just can't get through. Because if we leave things to ourselves we start thinking to ourselves and we start making bad decisions."