A former student at the Campbell Union High School District (CUHSD) in San Jose, California has uncovered a collection of resources on critical race theory or CRT, which the school had tried to indoctrinate him with six years ago, the student claimed.

In a report, Californian Spencer Lindquist, who is now a senior at Pepperdine University in Malibu, revealed that his former high school is maintaining a trove of over 100 "equity resources" for students and school staff with materials on CRT.

According to CBN News, Lindquist reported on the substantial library, which provided links to the Black Lives Matter Resource Guide, which featured a section labeled "high school" and contained 45 different PDF text files. It included a wide array of suggested CRT assignments for students.

One of the CRT resources was titled "Writing Prompts on Police Brutality and Violence," which featured 12 sections, with one that instructed students to use witchcraft to put a "hex" on a specific list of people because "hexing people is an important way to get out anger and frustration." Furthermore, the "HEX" PDF file instructed students to pick one person on the list of "specific people who have been agents of police terror or global brutality," such as "people who say 'all lives matter' to the police officers who arrest non violent protesters."

Upon picking a specific person on the list, students are then instructed to "read Martin Espada's poem 'For the Jim Crow Restaurant in Cambridge Massachusetts Where My Cousin Esteban was Forbidden To Wait Tables Because He Wears Dreadlocks'" and then create their own hex poem cursing the person they have chosen from the list.

According to The Federalist, Lindquist sought a comment on the CRT files from Meredith Allen, a math teacher at the CUHSD's Branham High School in San Jose. The teacher said she hadn't read the resources that her district recommends so she "can't comment," but admitted that she is generally "opposed to the 'all lives matter' message."

Lindquist argued that the California school district's "equity resources'' are "the most visible result of a series of steps in support of CRT that started long ago." He added that the California school dsitrict was used as an experimental run for CRT before it had spread across the country, notably in Virginia, which made headlines after its woke policies caused controversy and alleged sexual assault cases.

Meanwhile, red states are fighting back. In Texas, an expansive new measure took effect on December 2 that targets how critical race theory can be discussed within the Lone Star state's public schools. According to Chron, Senate Bill 3 went into effect on Thursday and orders that "a teacher may not be compelled to discuss a widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs."

Topics that teachers choose to talk about must be explored "objectively and in a manner free from political bias," according to the new measure that replaces a previous CRT law that was passed in May. The report said that the new bill is "more restrictive and broader in scope in terms of how it regulates classroom discussions about race, gender, sex and other issues."