In a sudden change in decision, the United States Congress dropped language in the National Defense Authorization Act that forces women to register for military draft leaving conservatives to celebrate it as a "huge victory."

The Christian Headlines reported that both chambers of Congress have months before approving the Selective Service System of the National Defense Authorization Act--a proposal led by the Democratic Party that requires women to register for military draft. The National Defense Authorization Act is a mandatory bill that provides funding for the military.

Accordingly, current law only requires men aged 18-25 to register for military draft but liberals wanted, out of "equality," to force women to do the same. The Armed Services Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives passed bills that contain such Selective Service language in summer. But advocates of the said proposal removed this week from the final version of the bill the Selective Service language and would now proceed for review by the full Senate and House of Representatives.

Concerned Women for America CEO and President Penny Young Nance explained in a Fact Sheet that forcing women to sign-up for the military draft disregards the "enduring differences between the sexes" that spells the difference in "military readiness and national security in wartime." Nance elaborated that women are already serving courageously in the military and there is no need to prove more of themselves by forcing them to enlist for war.

"Our daughters should not be forced to register for the draft to prove they are equal, and our military should not be forced to compromise its focus on our national security to placate liberal activists who don't respect the intrinsic value and dignity of women. Concerned Women for America supports the courageous women who commit their lives to military service, but a country that requires its daughters to gamble their lives on the lottery of war also risks the foundations that make our country strong," Nance said.

This is why United States Senator Josh Hawley called the proposal "misguided" and "wrong" in a statement released on Monday, Dec. 6.

"It appears the NDAA will no longer require women to register for the military draft. I certainly hope that is the case. If it is not, then I will keep fighting for a vote on the Senate floor to strip this wrong and misguided provision out of the final bill," Hawley said.

Hawley objected on the provision as early as July when the Congress committees where considering the proposal. He then introduced in November an amendment to the proposal that actually removes the Selective Service language from the draft of the bill. Hawley's amendment had ten co-sponsors that included Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, and Oklahoma Senator James Lankford.

"It is wrong to force our daughters, mothers, wives, and sisters to fight our wars," Hawley said in an earlier statement.

Similarly, United States Representative Vicky Hartzler celebrated the Service language being removed from the National Defense Authority Act, stating that she was "grateful" for it. She pointed out the provision is wrong for it is based on "woke ideology" that disregards the value of women.

"This provision was never about improving military readiness. Instead, it passed through committee under the misplaced guise of 'equality,' imposing a woke ideology on our troops rather than meeting the current needs of our military. Women are not chess pieces in a political game. They are doctors, lawyers, engineers, and already valuable members of our all-volunteer force," Hartzler said.

While Colorado Representative Dough Lamborn agreed with both senators and called it a "victory" and a "great news."

"Great news! The "draft our daughters" provision will not be in the final version of the NDAA. I have been working to remove this provision which would negatively affect our military readiness. This is a huge victory!" Lamborn announced in Twitter on Monday, Dec. 7.