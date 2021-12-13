Samaritan's Purse provided aid to multiple states in the United States' South and Midwest area, all of which were badly hit over the weekend by tornadoes that left more than 100 people dead.

The Christian Post reported that 30 deadly tornadoes hit the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee on Friday night until Saturday morning, causing more than a hundred homes damaged and dozens of lives lost. In response for disaster relief, Samaritan's Purse said in a statement that it will deploying staff to aid the victims.

"Samaritan's Purse has deployed team members, vehicles, and resources to help those whose lives have been turned upside down. Two Disaster Response Units-tractor trailers loaded with equipment and supplies-are now on the ground in hard-hit areas. One is in northeastern Arkansas; the other is in Mayfield, Kentucky," the international Christian organization said.

"Several staff members in both states are currently assessing damage and working with local officials, emergency management, and church partners to develop a strategic relief response in these hurting communities," they said.

Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham similarly announced on Sunday via Facebook that they are helping hard-hit communities in Kentucky and Arkansas. Graham called for prayers for those who were affected, especially those who are grieving.

"Victims of 24+ tornadoes across 6 states this weekend need our prayers-especially those who have lost loved ones. These families have lost fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers...Buildings can be replaced or repaired, but lives are irreplaceable, and we need to pray for the grieving," Graham said.

In a video message, Graham disclosed that people are asking him, "Is God mad at us? Is he angry?" Graham responded that no and pointed out that these things similarly happen in one's life and that "what is important is we help each other." The video also showed footage on the impact of the tornadoes in Mayfield City, Kentucky, which is in rubble. The tornado have flattened the city--toppling buildings, trees, and rooftops down.

Samaritan's Purse said that the tornadoes have caused the highest death toll across western Kentucky of at least 80 persons based on a statement by Governor Andy Beshear.

"I know we've lost more than 80 Kentuckians. That number is going to exceed more than 100. This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had," Beshear said in an interview with CNN on Saturday.

Beshear reiterated the historical impact the tornadoes caused the state in Twitter. Beshear also announced putting Kentucky in a state of emergency and requesting President Joe Biden to do the same. He also assured families affected by the tornadoes of his assistance and of praying for them.

"This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky's history, with multiple counties impacted and a significant loss of life. I have declared a state of emergency and submitted a request to @POTUS

for an immediate federal emergency declaration," Beshear revealed.

The organization called on volunteers to signup since they are needed urgently for the disaster relief work that will begin soon in the said states. Volunteers have been directed to the First Assembly of God in the city of Mayfield who serves as the host church for the relief operations.

Reports on the aftermath of the tornadoes said that there are at least two people killed in Arkansas, six in Illinois, at least four in Tennessee, and at least one in Missouri. While five were reported injured in Arkansas, ten in Tennessee, and two in St. Louis, Missouri. There are at least 20 trapped in a nursing home, the Monette Manor, in Arkansas near the Tennessee border. The numbers are expected to rise as soon as recovery operations begin.