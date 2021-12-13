A new study released by Lifeway Research on December 8 showed that 3 in 4 Americans believe that "Jesus was born in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago" while less than half believe "Jesus existed prior to being born on that first Christmas."

The Christian Post reported that the study, conducted online on 1,005 Americans from September 3 to 14, showed that of those who believe Jesus existed before being born in Bethlehem, 63% are churchgoing Christians.

"Among Christians, those who attend church four times a month or more, are most likely to believe each of the statements about Jesus and His birth: 98% believe He is the Son of God the Father, 95% say He was born in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago, and 63% agree the Son of God existed before Jesus was born," Lifeway Research said.

The study also asked participants "Who Is Jesus?" and revealed 80% stating "Jesus Christ is the Son of God the Father." Those who responded, at 72% or 7 in 10 Americans, affirm that "the Jesus Christians believe in was born in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago." While 41% said "the Son of God existed before Jesus was born in Bethlehem."

Lifeway Research Executive Director Scott McConnell explained that the survey showed that most Americans consider the birth of Jesus as something historical. McConnell pointed out the study aims to see if those who do believe in Jesus being a historical figure also consider him to be something more than that based on what the Bible presents Him to be.

"Most Americans consider Jesus' birth a historical fact. It can be easy to only evaluate Jesus like you would any other historical figure-thinking about when He lived and what He did. However, the Bible also describes Jesus in a way that one must evaluate who you believe He was. Most Americans believe His origin was from God the Father, but half as many believe He existed before His birth," McConnell said.

Lifeway Research's prior study did confirm that Americans believe Christmas to be a historical occurrence with 91% of those celebrating this momentous occasion--or 9 in 10 Americans--49% strongly agree he was born in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago, 72% believe it, while 18% are not sure.

The same study revealed that 80% of Americans agree that Jesus Christ is the Son of God the Father while 10% disagree and another 10% are not sure about it. Though the average person, Lifeway Research stressed, are not sure Jesus existed before He was born.

"Around 2 in 5 (41%) say God's Son existed before Jesus was born in Bethlehem. Close to 1 in 3 Americans (32%) disagree, and 28% say they're not sure," Lifeway Research highlighted.

McConnell pointed out that these were revealed in their "2020 State of Theology Study." The said study shows how "complex, conflicting religious beliefs" are held by Americans. The study reveals American Christians' belief in the Trinity though are unable to connect it with the prophecies of Isaiah and the other verses in the Bible pointing to Jesus Christ's existence prior to His birth.

"The 2020 State of Theology Study showed that 72% of Americans believe there is one true God in three persons: God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. Prophecies such as those in Isaiah 9 reflect that the Messiah would be the Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father and Prince of Peace. While these titles reflect the Trinity, some Americans do not connect the Jesus born in Bethlehem with the Messiah who already existed as God now coming in the flesh," McConnell elaborated.