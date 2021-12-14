Alabama Crimson Tide's Bryce Young achieved multiple wins last week not only for his team but also for himself yet credits it all to God, his family, and colleagues during awarding ceremonies held on Saturday in New York City.

The Christian Headlines reported that Young did a double win for his team by winning the SEC Championship and for being the school's first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy while still being a sophomore. In addition, ESPN said Young also won the Davey O' Brien Award for being the top quarterback in the country and the Maxwell Award for being the best player in college football.

Sports Spectrum called Young's remarks during the awarding ceremony a "winning speech" since he was "keeping first things first" and quoted the quarterback in expressing gratitude to God.

"First of all, I'd like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without Him I couldn't be here and through Him all things are possible," Sports Spectrum quoted Young in saying.

Young, whose Twitter cover picture showed the cross at sunset, praised God for his accomplishments in his social media account while previously announcing the reality of fulfilling his dreams. Young also tweeted on Monday the pictures taken during the awarding ceremonies.

"God is great! Truly grateful for everyone who made this possible and for all the support I've received. All glory to God!" Young exclaimed.

God is great! Truly grateful for everyone who made this possible and for all the support I’ve received. All glory to God! pic.twitter.com/nsFozsuXwI — Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) December 12, 2021

"Dreams do come true!!! Truly grateful for all those around me that made this night possible. Blessed beyond measure!" He revealed in a previous tweet.

In his speech, Young also acknowledged the support of his parents. Young particularly highlighted how a "best friend" his father is to him and how his mother always had his back. These are reasons that make him perpetually grateful to his parents.

"I'd like to thank my dad for always being there for me. From day one, you've always been by my side, always been a supporter, more than just a father but a best friend to me. And for that, I'm eternally grateful. My mom, for always having my back, always supporting me...You always had my back. You always supported me. And for that, I'm forever grateful," Young said.

Young pointed out that his award is not his entirely despite it being an "individual award," but that it is a "team award because I couldn't do it without any of those guys." He then acknowledged the members of his team and their efforts: the defense, running backs, receivers, and offensive line.

"Whenever you can win an award like this, it doesn't go as an individual award but it's a team award because I couldn't do it without any of those guys. I'd like to thank Coach Saban. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for your guidance and putting me in situations to be successful and for us as a team to be successful," Young emphasized.

Alabama Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban projected Young to be the first to earn six figures for deals as a college athlete, which was fulfilled because of the sophomore's exemplary performance. Young's season opening led to a win against Miami, which was at No. 14 then, followed by a win over Florida, which was at No. 11 at that time. Young then helped the team win against Georgia that was at No. 3 before winning the SEC Championship in just a week apart.

Young won the Heisman Trophy for receiving a total of 2,311 points and 684 first-place votes with 68% completed passes for 4,322 yards. He also made 43 touchdowns amid four interceptions. So much so that ESPN described him as "a gifted, albeit reticent runner" who "also rushed for three scores."