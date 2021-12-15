In a recent op-ed for The Daily Signal, a California wife and mother of two adolescents shared her story of how she overcame her daughter's gender dysphoria with love.

"My daughter was an ultrafeminine girl since birth," she wrote Monday. "She insisted that her room be painted pink, and she refused to wear anything but dresses until third grade. She avoided her older brother's toys and sports, choosing tea sets and Shopkins, a series of tiny, collectible toys."

She added that getting dressed up in her glittery outfits and heels was one of her daughter's favorite activities when she was little. Additionally, her passion for "art and sewing" triumphed over her love of athletics.

When her daughter turned 12, however, everything changed. As her body grew into early adulthood, she avoided any attire that highlighted her physique by using oversized men's sweatshirts to conceal her breasts.

At first, the mother was unconcerned since she had done similar things in her youth.

After that, her daughter became absorbed in the world of anime art and cosplay, the practice of dressing up as fictional characters from popular culture for fun.

"I didn't know that anime and cosplaying can overwhelm a young mind," she confessed. "I didn't know that anime and cosplaying involved gender-bending themes and that the community crosses into pedophilic and sexual themes. I also didn't know that the older cosplay community groomed the younger cohorts."

It's also that time that her daughter participated in Manitoba-based program called "Teen Talk," which reportedly offers "youth with accurate, [nonjudgmental] information" on "sexuality, reproductive health, body image, substance use awareness, mental health, issues of diversity, and anti-violence issues."

When the daughter got home, she and her friends spoke about their sexual orientations. The mother was concerned at this point especially when she saw that her child was spending more time on the internet than she was with her old friends.

Soon after, the mother learned that an older girl had sexually abused her daughter, and so she forbade the older girl from entering their house ever again. But when her daughter was in eighth grade, she met another older girl who used "they" as pronoun.

The young girl went through a radical transformation into a boy as a result of her meeting this older girls who was "three years her senior, but light years more mature." She changed her looks and "parroted" the older girl.

Worse, she became disrespectful and violated every family rule in the process.

She came out to her family and friends the summer before her ninth-grade year as a trans. And her depression and suicidal thoughts worsened.

When the mother acquired her daughter's online passwords, she saw the debauchery that her daughter had been engaged in. She was horrified to see sexual conversations with strangers, pornographic clips, older girls teaching younger girls how to sell nude photos, and girls blabbing about their various mental illnesses.

Additionally, strangers advised her daughter to "kick her [mom's] head in" because they accused her mom of being a "transphobe" for not addressing her by a male name.

"I went nuclear," the mother said.

As a protective mother, she deleted her daughter's social media accounts, blocked her internet access, deleted all of her contacts, and changed her phone number.

The mom also sat next to her as she attended online classes, removed YouTube from their smart TV and locked the remotes away, and threw away all anime books and costumes. The mother also "banned any friend who was even the slightest bit unsavory."

The result was a resentful and enraged daughter, but her mother refused to back down, despite the frequent verbal abuse she received.

"After going through seven mental health professionals, I found an out-of-state psychiatrist who was willing to examine the causality for my daughter's sudden trans identity," the mother said.

She also spent a lot of time reading about the issue, talking to other parents, and working hard to get back in touch with her daughter. Eventually, her hard work paid off.

"After a year and half of utter hell, my daughter is finally returning to her authentic self-a beautiful, artsy, kind and loving daughter," she said.

"I worked hard to take back the close relationship my daughter and I had once had. I bit my tongue until it bled. I took her anger and only responded with love or walked away when I knew I would respond poorly," she continued. "I caught her in vulnerable moments and hugged her or climbed into her bed. I stopped looking at her as though she were the victim of a scheme or a monster."

The mother vowed to continue her struggle for her daughter by refusing to be swayed by her daughter's illusion.

"I know that I have to continue to be tenacious as the gender ideology has crept into every facet of life. But for now, I can breathe a sigh of relief," she concluded.

Among the resources she cited that have helped in her journey are the following:

"Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters" by Abigail Shrier, "Gender Dysphoria: A Therapeutic Model for Working With Children, Adolescents, and Young Adults" by Susan Evans, the Parents for Ethical Care's podcasts, and "Desist, Detrans & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult" by Maria Keffler.

Those who want to know more about the mother's fight to rescue her daughter from the transgender cult can read her story here.