Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has introduced the Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act or Stop WOKE Act, which if passed will allow parents to file lawsuits against school districts that are proven to teach critical race theory to students. The proposed legislation reflects how the sweeping Texas pro-life abortion ban is enforced.

"Our legislation will defund any money for K-12 going to CRT consultants," Gov. DeSantis declared on Wednesday when he announced the anti-CRT legislation in Wildwood, Florida with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, as reported by NBC News. "No taxpayer dollars should be used to teach our kids to hate our country or hate each other."

Wednesday's event also featured Chris Rufo, a senior fellow at the conservative think tank called the Manhattan Institute. Rufo also gave a few words that echoed his message earlier this year promising to create a "toxic" perception of critical race theory among the public.

Gov. DeSantis' anti-CRT legislation will empower parents with a "private right of action" to enforce the state's ban on critical race theory in schools. The proposed measure also extends to companies that conduct CRT trainings, allowing employees and individuals to file a lawsuit against a business if they are forced to learn critical race theory.

Gov. De Santis, who is a 2024 GOP presidential front running in the event former President Donald Trump does not seek reelection, explained that people are often more scared of a lawsuit than a fine because it places them in an "uncomfortable position," the New York Post reported. The Republican leader said, "I think that gives parents the ability to go in and ensure that our state standards are being followed."

The new anti-CRT legislation will be formally be introduced in the legislative session and will also allow teachers to oppose what Gov. DeSantis called "unlawful mandates from their elected district leadership" and prevented colleges and universities from working with "woke" critical race theory consultants.

Gov. DeSantis underscored how they "must protect Florida workers against the hostile work environment that is created when large corporations force their employees to endure CRT-inspired 'training' and indoctrination." The Republican leader even called out reports of CRT programs at large companies such as Google, Bank of America, and Raytheon.

"Nobody wants this crap," Gov. DeSantis said during the Wednesday event, calling critical race theory an "elite-driven phenomenon being driven by bureaucratic elites" that he would not allow in the state of Florida. The anti-CRT legislation is the Republican leader's latest move to appeal to GOP supporters and conservatives as he gears up for a 2022 reelection and a possible 2024 White House bid, Politico reported.

This is not the first time Gov. DeSantis showed tough opposition to leftist ideology. He famously pushed back against measures that prevented schools and businesses from establishing COVID-relatred mandates such as mask wearing and vaccines. The 43 year old Republican leader also fought back against other culture war issues including punishing Big Tech and cracking down on protests over racial justice and police brutality.

Gov. DeSantis promised, "By us protecting against CRT in this 'Stop WOKE Act,' we're going to be making sure that time in school is being spent learning and not just being targets of indoctrination."