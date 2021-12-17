The state of Arizona through Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a motion in the United States Supreme Court to protect unborn babies from abortion due to a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Life News reported that Brnovich's move was meant to push the enforcement of Arizona's pro-life law, Senate Bill 1457, that was passed in April and signed by Governor Doug Ducey. Senate Bill 1457 prohibits discriminatory abortions or abortions based on the diagnosed defects of the unborn, such as Down syndrome.

SB 1457 exempts abortions for cases where a mother's life is in danger. However, SB 1457 never went into effect because it was blocked by a federal judge after pro-abortion groups led by the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit against the state for its alleged unconstitutional burden on women's right to health care.

Brnovich released a video in Twitter on Wednesday elaborating his office's action to defend the unborn medically identified to have "a genetic abnormality." Brnovich disclosed it is his "higher calling" to protect the unborn.

"As the Attorney General, my job is to defend the law and I will continue to do so. And since the beginning of my ten years as Attorney General, I have always stood in the defense of life and protect the most vulnerable. And that's where my office will continue to do for this case," Brnovich said.

"I hope the Supreme Court lifts the stay of the 9th Circuit and allow that statute to go into effect. Because all innocent life, especially the unborn, is worthy of our protection. And there can be no higher calling as a public servant than to defend those who can not defend themselves," he stressed.

Arizona Senator Nancy Barto revealed to Capitol Media Services early this year that the purpose why she primarily sponsored SB 1457 was to put an end to discriminatory abortion. This goal was well-embodied in the law's punishment of imprisonment to doctors who perform the procedure in such circumstances. Arizona also had a previous law that banned abortions on the basis of sex or race.

"What we're trying to do is protect those that are most vulnerable in the womb. And right now, it's those with disabilities. They're being singled out and targeted," Barto said.

According to data released by CBS News and The Atlantic, almost 100% of babies diagnosed with Down Syndrome are aborted in Iceland, 95% in Denmark, 90% in England, and roughly 60% to 90% in the United States.

Research reveals that parents were mostly pressured to undertake the abortion because of their unborn babies' disabilities which included Down syndrome. The pressure is said to come from doctors themselves who consistently convince mothers to have an abortion and wouldn't take no for an answer -such as in the case of one mother.

Many states have already passed laws on discriminatory abortions on the basis of race, sex, or disability. Many states have similarly urged the United States Supreme Court to uphold the protection of the unborn. Ducey joined prominent Republicans in July in asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. In particular, these are the governors of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas.