Despite the fact that a Catholic nurse voiced moral concerns to the vaccine mandate, her hospital management refused her a religious exemption citing Pope Francis as the reason for their decision.

According to Lifesite News, the nurse was terminated without pay by a Catholic hospital for failing to take the abortion-tainted COVID shot.

John-Henry Westen, founding partner and editor-in-chief of Lifesite News, talked with the nurse, Agnes Sibiga, on her commitment to freedom and the right of conscience, even if it meant losing her job. She explained to him how she had been convinced "from the beginning" not to take the shot, even before the hospital made it mandatory.

From voluntary, it progressed to harsher written memos until she was summoned to a closed-door meeting to discuss forcibly taking the jab or face penalties. She opted for the latter.

"We have been always preaching freedom of choice, the patient's decision, respect. And here we are, completely denying this to health to workers who are healthy," she said.

However, this so-called Catholic hospital's Chief Operating Officer (COO) went so far as to say that because Pope Francis got the jab, they should all take it.

"The biggest argument was that Pope Francis was in a way promoting it, and saying that it's okay for us to take it," Sibiga said.

The exact words of the Pope, reads as follows as per Real News Cast.

"I would like to repeat what the Doctrine of the Church says about this: When we acknowledge international organizations and we recognize their capacity to give judgment, on a global scale - for example, the international tribunal in The Hague, or the United Nations. If we consider ourselves humanity, when they make statements, our duty is to obey." "It is true that not all things that appear just for the whole of humanity will also be so for our [Vatican] pockets, but we must obey international institutions. That is why the United Nations was created. That's why international courts were created."

Westen remarked that it's fascinating how individuals like that COO may determine one's religious beliefs.

Also, he pointed out that many religious people, particularly Catholics, are opposed to the experimental vaccines since they include aborted fetal cell lines.

Noting that she had been out of work for many months without pay, Westen inquired of Sibiga about whether she would do it again if given the opportunity to relive that period of time and what advice she would offer to other Christians in similar situations.

Sibiga remained firm in her belief that rather than accepting this unethical so-called "vaccine," she counseled all Catholics "to be true to themselves" and their religion by rejecting the unjust mandate.