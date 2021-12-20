An organization fighting for non-political education in schools has filed a civil rights complaint with the Department of Education opposing an Illinois high school's racially-segregated field trip.

Parents Defending Education (PDE), which describes itself as a "national grassroots organization working to reclaim our schools from activists imposing harmful agendas" and "indoctrination in the classroom," has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Education against the Downers Grove South High School in Downers Grove, Illinois over its racially-segregated "students of color field trip opportunity."

PDE claims that the school "discriminat[ed] on the basis of race, color or national origin in programs or activities that receive Federal financial assistance."

According to Breitbart, the Illinois high school released a flier advertising a field trip exclusively for "students of color," geared towards students who were interested in becoming a teacher. The racially-segregated field trip featured a "luncheon [to] discuss the importance of considering education as a career as a person of color."

Downers Grove South High School director of communications Jill Browning explained to the Washington Times that the field trip was open to "all students including students of color," as they had been "trying to encourage more students of color to participate and explore education as a possible career." Browning explained that new fliers are being prepared to "more clearly [communicate] that students of all backgrounds are invited to consider the opportunity."

Following the complaint, Browning explained that the flier, which she claimed was "created by a new staff member," was "immediately removed" when they realized "it could be misinterpreted that the field trip was not open to all students." This is despite the fact that the flier read, "If you are a student of color & you are interested in teaching, then this upcoming field trip opportunity is for you."

This is not the first time an American high school has been accused of racial segregation. PDE had also recently filed a complained against Centennial Elementary School in Colorado Springs, Colorado for an announcement on a message board advertising a "Families of Color Playground Night" event on December 9. The school calendar that similar events were hosted on October 13 and November 10.

Denver Public Schools argued that "all families are welcome to attend all of our events," which garnered a response from University of Denver constitutional law professor Dave Kopel asked who asked why the school could not just call the events simply "Family Night."

PDE said in its complaint that they filed it "as an interested third-party organization that opposes racial discrimination and political indoctrination in America's schools." The organization argued that "segregation on the basis of race raises concerns" that the Downers Grove High School system was being federally funded in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination "on the ground of race, color, or natural origin."

PDE in its complaint called upon the Department of Education to "investigate the allegations in this complaint, act swiftly to remedy unlawful policies and practices, and order appropriate relief."