When the U.S. Supreme Court decided to uphold Texas' strict abortion ban, state citizens became empowered to report those who "aided and abetted" abortion procedures in the Lone Star State. Because of this, abortion advocates are now fighting back, including Dr. Daniel Grossman, an abortionist who leads the campaign to expand access to the abortion pill.

According to Live Action News, Dr. Gorssman, who is a UCSF Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health faculty and director of Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH), recently suggested that doctors should avoid documenting abortion pill complications to hide such information from authorities in a future where Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The report cited noted pro-abortion writer Amanda Marcotte who wrote in Salon that once Roe v. Wade is overturned, some activists will push the use of abortion pills "as a way for abortion to not just be physically safe, but safe from law enforcement." For the story, Marcotte spoke to Dr. Grossman, who recently advocated to giving women abortion pills even before a verified pregnancy.

As per Marcotte, Dr. Grossman "suggested that doctors themselves need to be educated on how to better protect patients." If Roe v. Wade is overturned and abortion is banned, Dr. Grossman said, "some of this is going to fall on emergency department clinicians," because some women who experience complications or are simply worried about taking abortion pills at home will show up in the emergency room.

Dr. Grossman said, "We need to get better about really figuring out what questions we need to ask and what we need to document in the medical record" because he was worried that "the medical record could be used against the patient to potentially prosecute them."

According to WND, Marcotte wrote, "Doctors have a role to play in this." She added that Dr. Grossman "floated the idea of doctors providing advance provision of pills, in response to sex advice columnist Dan Savage suggesting stockpiling." Savage wrote that stockpiling abortion pills "makes sense" especially when Mifepristone can last on the shelves for up to five years, while misoprostol can last for up to two years.

Dr. Grossman even made a ridiculous comparison between abortion, which is the murder of an unborn child, and a mere headache. In a tweet, the abortionist said that having the abortion pill on hand to terminate a pregnancy is just the same as "having Tylenol in the cabinet for a headache, cramps, or painful injury."

Dr. Grossman has long been an advocate for abortion. He currently serves on California's Future of Abortion Council established by Gov. Gavin Newsom and s a senior adviser at Ibis Reproductive Health, which is funded by abortion pill manufacturer Danco Laboratories and the Packard Foundation, a large investor at Danco.

Dr. Grossman is also on the editorial board of the Journal Contraception, which features a lot of his abortion pill studies. Contraception was also funded by the Packard Foundation and the Buffett Foundation, another of Danco's investors.