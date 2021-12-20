Canadian Airlines WestJet responded to the recurring sentiment aired by every individual on the planet because of the pandemic that was heavily felt during Christmas 2020: separation with families.

God Updates reported that the 27-year operating airline WestJet , who is known to use very touching commercials, have released their most recent one in line with Christmas that involved granting "miracles" to families separated because of the pandemic.

The commercial uploaded by WestJet in their YouTube Channel last December 6 has already been viewed 134,680 times as of writing. Entitled, "WestJet Christmas Miracle: A Wish Come True," the commercial is a documentation of wishes the airline did grant to actual families in Canada.

"Real people. Real stories. From lockdowns, porch visits and postponed reunions to missing holiday traditions, Christmas 2020 created distance for everyone," WestJet said in a statement regarding the commercial.

WestJet, who describes itself as a "company built on care and connection," said in the introduction of its video in YouTube that their aim was to reconnect Canadians and to help them bond once more.

"This year, WestJet wanted to help Canadians make up for lost time and grant the Christmas wishes that matter the most--connecting you to your loved ones," WestJet said.

WestJet disclosed in the commercial that their staff "disguised" themselves as a news crew so they could go around a city to document people's sentiments on the question, "What did you missed most last Christmas?"

One of those interviewed was a woman who shared that she rarely saw her family because of her disease. She said her wish would be to see her family which she missed greatly.

"It was a different Christmas than any other Christmas. What I missed most last Christmas was getting together with my family. I have an auto-immune disease, so we really didn't see anyone," the unnamed woman said.

"To be able to travel, that would be my one wish. Missed those big family gatherings," she added.

After the woman said these, a uniformed staff of WestJet approached her and handed her a blue envelope. She was then told that the envelope contained roundtrip tickets for her to book wherever her family is so she can see them.

"I am speechless," the woman said in a shaky voice before she covered her face to dry her tears.

While an elderly man interviewed by the WestJet crew expressed his frustration of not being able to do traditional things with family during Christmas because of the pandemic.

"It was terrible because we used to do many things in Christmas time but last year nothing, nothing, nothing. Absolutely nothing," the elderly man said.

"And I wish for everybody happiness only," he added.

With him was a younger woman who shared her wish was to be with her family.

"One wish? I would love to see my family," she said.

They were similarly approached by a uniformed WestJet employee who handed them a blue envelope containing tickets to Miami so they could be reunited with their family.

In addition, the crew were also able to interview a couple named Erica and Patrick. Erica shared that her mother hasn't met her daughter yet and that she wished to be reunited with her family for this purpose. There were five other couples interviewed by the "crew." One of the couple was given a special "all expense paid vacation for two to Cancun" while the rest were given tickets to be reunited with their families.