Attending the Christmas Service of the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas for the first time, former President Donald Trump spoke of the country's need for the Savior out of the "dark times" it is currently experiencing, and pointed to "Someone much higher" as that person and not himself.

First Baptist Church Pastor Robert Jeffress announced on Sunday, December 19, that Trump will be attending their worship services that day to deliver a Christmas message, which according to their website is based on the topic, "What If There Is No Christmas?"

"First Baptist Dallas is honored to welcome the 45th President this morning to our Christmas Sunday worship service! Join us in person downtown or watch live on http://icampus.firstdallas.org at 11am CT!," Jeffress said in Twitter.

Jeffress' announcement is said to have brought in thousands to church on Sunday who wished to see the former President. Congregants came in early and a long queue could be seen outside the church before worship services started-signs that show the strong following and support Trump has with First Baptist Church.

The Gateway Pundit (TGP) highlighted that Trump delivered a "wonderful speech" that reassured the First Baptist Dallas' congregation on this Christmas Week. Trump's speech has shifted its focus "from man to God" who will be "the One ultimately delivering us," while "the rest of us are vessels."

On the other hand, The Dallas Morning News reported that Trump warned that the United States is "in great trouble." He cited Afghanistan and the way the exit was done "badly," the border problems, the rising inflation, and the strategic reserves decreasing coupled with rising prices that he all referred to as "dark clouds hanging over the country right now." He pointed out that it is something that won't last - and all is not lost for they will make things great again. Trump stressed that he will not allow these clouds to stay for long.

"There's a lot of clouds hanging over our country right now--dark clouds--but we will come back bigger and better and stronger than ever before. I'm telling you that. I won't let this happen. I won't let this happen. There's such spirit out there right now, I've never seen anything like that," Trump sternly said.

Trump then expressed being "thrilled" to be in First Baptist, which he initially praised for being beautiful out of the hard work and efforts of its pastor, Jeffress, who he referred to as "a highly respected man."

Shifting the discussion to something light, Trump disclosed that he made a beautiful speech but decided to speak from the heart instead. He made fun of the cues indicated in his speech for transitions before he greeted everybody, "A very, very Merry Christmas."

Trump then shared from the Bible how an angel 2,000 years ago appeared and announced the coming of the Messiah to "humble shepherds and proclaimed the reason for our Christmas joy." He then stressed the many times Jeffress spoke of a "Savior" a lot in his preaching, something that America needs nowadays and underscored how important having one in these times is.

"Our country needs a savior right now, and we have a Savior--that's not me, that's Somebody much higher up than me, much higher up," Trump said.

"We just do what we have to do. But the life and death and resurrection of Jesus Christ forever changed the world. It's impossible to think of the life of our own country without the influence of His examples and of His teachings," he emphasized.

Trump cited many instances in American history that point to the result of Christ's influence that included great developments from Science to Commerce. He stressed that these achievements would not have become a reality without Jesus Christ. He thanked everyone who believed in Christ, in the country, and in life.

"And the United States ultimately becoming a truly great nation. We keep it that way, we keep it that way. We're not going to let it go. But none of this could ever happen without Jesus Christ and His followers and His church. None of it," Trump said.

"We are gonna make America great again," he said before concluding his message.

Last year, Trump gave a similar beautiful message on Christmas where he reiterated the reason for the season being Jesus Christ and greeted every one "Merry Christmas" to decry efforts to remove Jesus from the celebration.