White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients is under fire for his recent comments blasting unvaccinated Americans for continuing to refuse the COVID vaccine.

In a recent COVID Task Force briefing, the White House official praised Americans who chose to be vaccinated against COVID, saying that the goal was to protect their jobs and schools. But he had some harsh words for those who remain unvaccinated.

While Zients told vaccinated Americans, "We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You've done the right thing, and we will get through this," he had a very different tone for the unvaccinated, CBN News reported. He blatantly told unvaccinated Americans that they could overwhelm the U.S. healthcare system and even die.

"For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm," Zients warned.

Audiences on Twitter shared their thoughts, calling Zients' remarks "angry" and "divisive." Some even said it sounded like a threat.

During the briefing with reporters on Friday, chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated and getting a third booster shot. ABC News reported that according to Dr. Fauci, "The optimum protection is fully vaccinated plus a boost...It is critical to get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, it is critical for optimal protection to get boosted."

This is despite the fact that three Democratic lawmakers who announced over the weekend that they got infected with COVID despite being fully vaccinated and getting booster shots. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker, and Rep. Jason Crow all took to Twitter to share their status and say that they were doing fine. About 30% of fully vaccinated Americans have gotten a booster shot and about 50% of fully vaccinated seniors aged 65 and above have had their booster shots.

The White House continues to warn Americans about the dangers of the Omicron variant of COVID, which is the most transmissible, but mildest, variant to date. This is especially when the holiday season kicks off into full gear with increased travel and gatherings. But Republican Rep. Andy Biggs is condemning the White House's push for more vaccines.

"It gets to the notion of what this has been about - and it's about control. Biden wants control," Rep. Biggs told Fox News Digital, as reported by Yahoo! News. "This kind of outrageous conduct is a method to try to create an 'other' - to create people to hate, to create people to ostracize, that allows them to claim control."

Rep. Biggs argued that it was "immoral, disgusting, and absolutely sickening" for the Democratic president to "vilify people who are trying merely to exercise a health care choice."

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to urge Americans to wear face masks in all public places regardless of one's vaccination status except in dining areas and bars, commit to social distancing and hand-washing, and ensure that areas are well-ventilated. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that while Americans have the "tools" to keep COVID at bay, "90% of our counties have substantial or high transmission" and that people should still continue to mask up, socially distance, and get vaccinated.