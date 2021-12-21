Christian actress and filmmaker Meagan Good recently spoke out about her faith and how God used her talents to connect with others and minister to them.

The 40 year old recently became a celebrity ambassador for World Vision, a Christian nonprofit with offices in almost 100 countries worldwide and designed "The Tie That Binds" bracelet that is available in the organization's annual Gift Catalog where items are sold to benefit those in need.

Good told the Christian Post that "Jesus is the reason for the season" and that God's calling was for her to be in Hollywood so she could connect with people who may not necessarily feel like they were embraced by traditional churchgoers. The Christian actress and filmmaker said that her platform in the mainstream entertainment industry was key in ministering to the unchurched.

Good expressed delight, joy, and gratitude in what she does, saying that "At the end of the day, the reason that I'm here is to serve my Lord; to be who He has called me to be, to continue discovering what that entails."

The Christian actress, who is wife to filmmaker and preacher DeVon Franklin, admitted that there's no greater peace than when one knows that "you're in alignment." She shared that she was called to the entertainment industry for a reason. In fact, she had been acting since she was 10 years old, but it was nine years later when things changed for her.

Good shared that she experienced a "rough transition from a child actor to adult actor." She observed that everyone else around her were working, unlike her. She then recounted asking God why she wasn't landing as many gigs as her peers then realizing that it may not have been what God wanted her to be doing. She recalled asking God, "Is this what You have for my life?"

Good said, "That was the first time I really laid it on the altar. I was like, I want to do this. But I want what You want for me more than what I want for myself."

The Christian actress said to God that she was willing to do anything He wanted her to do to, include walking away from the entertainment industry if that was what He wanted. But then she said that God told her that while it was what He wanted her to do with her life, it was actually not about her. She explained of how God demonstrated His will for her, "It's about the platform that I'm going to give you and it's about you using it to glorify Me and it's about you walking in who I've called you to be."

The actress, who has more than 20 films to her name, admitted that "as a Christian, I'm very outside the box. And for some Christians [I] can be slightly controversial." However, Good learned that "the way that God wants to use me is very specific to me, as it is to all of us as Christians. It's very unique however He's called us - whatever package, whatever authenticity, whatever thinking or whatever experiences or whatever it may be."

Good acknowledges the criticism being thrown her way by some Christians because of her provocative style and the roles she has agreed to play on screen. In 2019, the "Harlem" star admitted during an appearance on D.L. Hughley's radio show that she doesn't always attend church because she felt she was being "assaulted" by congregants because of some of her career choices.

But Good said that she is "still learning" the meaning of her calling in Hollywood and the type of women that she's supposed to reach out to and share God with. She admitted that a lot of these women are like her, who once "felt discounted or unworthy or not good enough" in both the entertainment industry and in church. The Christian actress underscored how the most important thing at the end of the day was "What does God think about you, and who has God called you to be?"

So how does Good emulate Christian values to share it with others? The actress admitted to "try to move in complete love and allow the Spirit to tell me what I should and shouldn't say." She shared that it was her "greatest joy" to be a witness for Jesus Christ while on set.