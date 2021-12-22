United States Senator Joe Manchin, responding to White House backlash on his withdrawal of support for the costly Build Back Better Act, revealed on Monday that his "no" vote on the bill was the result of pressure coming from President Joe Biden's Administration.

The Blaze reported that Biden's "coercive tactics" backfired when Manchin decided not to support the nearly $5 trillion Build Back Better Act. Manchin disclosed this information during an interview with West Virginia radio and pointed out that Biden "was not the problem" but the White House staff.

Manchin said the staff "drove some things and they put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable. They know what it is, and that's it."

"I just got to the wits' end. The bottom line, basically, it's his staff--this is staff-driven...It's not the president, it's his staff," Manchin divulged.

Notwithstanding, Manchin stressed that he will not be "pushed around" by the said White House staff. Manchin also revealed the kind of tactic the said staff are using now against him so that he will take back his word against the Build Back Better Act.

"They figured surely to God we can move one person. We can badger and beat one person up. Surely we can get enough protesters to make that person uncomfortable enough they'll just say, 'Okay, I'll vote for anything. Just quit'," Manchin stated.

The senator, however, indicated that he will not allow them to bully him to submission.

"I'm from West Virginia. I'm not from where they're from, and they just beat the living crap out of people and think they'll be submissive-period," he added.

Last Sunday, Manchin announced his final stand against the passing of the Build Back Better Act after making efforts for almost half the year in finding "the best path forward" for it.

"This is a no. I have tried everything I know to do," Manchin said.

"For five and a half months, I have worked as diligently as possible meeting with President Biden, Majority Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi and my colleagues on every end of the political spectrum to determine the best path forward despite my serious reservations," he explained.

"I have made my concerns clear through public statements, op-eds and private conversations. My concerns have only increased as the pandemic surges on, inflation rises and geopolitical uncertainty increases around the world," he continued.

The White House, through Press Secretary Jen Psaki, was quick to react to Manchin's announcement and released a statement also on Sunday that condemned his withdrawal of support and called his actions inconsistent to what he has allegedly previously shown for the bill.

"Senator Manchin's comments this morning on FOX are at odds with his discussions this week with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances. Weeks ago, Senator Manchin committed to the President, at his home in Wilmington, to support the Build Back Better framework that the President then subsequently announced. Senator Manchin pledged repeatedly to negotiate on finalizing that framework 'in good faith'," Psaki pointed out.

The White House condemnation is said to have angered Manchin who confronted its staff, telling them that "he was done negotiating." The White House staff perceived Manchin's reaction to mean that dialogue on the issue would have to be postponed until next year.