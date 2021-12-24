In the midst of the Christmas season's joyful spirit, a California-based minister reminds Christians of their responsibilities as Christ's undershepherds, especially when it comes to people who may be in need of compassion during the holiday season.

"This is just a gentle and friendly reminder," wrote Mario Murillo on Facebook. "While you are celebrating and gathering with family, rejoicing over victories, and relishing time together -- ask Holy Spirit to point out to you those around you that may be struggling."

"How would Holy Spirit have you to reach out to them?" he asked.

He also mentioned how many law enforcement officers and first responders are standing by to aid in keeping the peace, saving lives, loving on the broken, and sacrificing their own family time so that citizens may enjoy theirs in safety.

"Many people may not know it yet but they are about to say YES to making Jesus Lord and Savior of their lives," Murillo continued. "God is preparing the ground for them to make the most epic and life changing decision even in the next few hours and days."

Thus, he said that Christians, as God's ambassadors and grateful children, owed it to others to help them find hope in this season. Likewise, he said that Christians are gifts in and of themselves to others around them, particularly when they share the gospel with the poor and disadvantaged.

"Just a gentle reminder to be shepherds to those who may be in need of some extra love this holiday. The hope they see in you will be a huge gift to them," he said.

Murillo also emphasized the ultimate gift, which is the Heavenly Father's love shown in the person of the world's Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ.

"We have so much to celebrate -- no matter our lot in life: the fact that a SAVIOR was sent by our GOOD, MAGNIFICENT FATHER to be our bridge between death and life is astonishing and glorious. Wow. The truth of Who Jesus is should take our breath away and to think this season is a "mile marker" for us all to pause and remember His entrance into this world!!! The truth about Jesus and what we celebrate this season is beyond incredible," he proclaimed.

"By naming the Name of Christ, you stand apart."

Speaking of focusing the celebration of Christmas on the life and person of Jesus Christ, Murillo wrote on December 21 that a new world is coming in which the pleasures of today will pale in comparison to the joy of Christ's return.

"This world's thrills cannot compare to that day when we shall see Him, face to face! Nothing can compare to remaining true to Christ," he said.

"Most of all remember this," he continued. "That when you take that stand and bear the reproach you will win lost souls to Christ. Your very life becomes that music that makes men and woman want to leave all to serve the King of Kings."