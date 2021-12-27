Evangelist Franklin Graham and his humanitarian aid organization, Samaritan's Purse on December 24 served hundreds of hot, free meals to victims of the recent tornadoes that ravaged Mayfield, Kentucky. Country music star Ricky Stagg was also at the event providing entertainment and Christmas songs.

"No matter what storms you face in life, God loves you," Graham told the crowd gathered at Graves County High School on Christmas Eve, as reported by the Christian Post. It had been around two weeks since 76 lives were taken by the four tornadoes that tore through Kentucky on December 10.

"Jesus Christ will never leave you or forsake you," the Samaritan's Purse CEO remarked.

The evangelical group, who specializes in helping victims of the world's worst humanitarian disasters and global conflicts, launched its relief operations in Kentucky earlier this month. They've also launched similar efforts in five other states that were affected by the deadly tornadoes.

Officials in Mayfield reported that 22 died from the tornadoes in the area, including nine individuals who worked in a candle factory that collapsed and trapped dozens of workers. On Christmas Eve, Samaritan's Purse sent dozens of staff and three cooking trailers to provide warm meals to the people of Mayfield.

"Families literally lost everything just before Christmas, and knowing that Christmas would be different, we knew that we couldn't replace things or fix it right away, but we knew we could love them in the midst of their pain," Samaritan's Purse podcast production manager Kendra Bandy said in a podcast. "So we wanted to bring some joy to this community."

Samaritan's Purse also organized over 2,000 volunteers to help over 400 families affected by the deadly Kentucky tornadoes and those who were affected in northeast Arkansas. Also part of the volunteer teams were crisis-trained chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Rapid Response Team, who provided emotional support and shared the love of Jesus Christ.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that at least 14 people were killed in Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear mobilized over 500 members of the National Guard to assist in search and extraction, clearing routes, and traffic control. The deadly Kentucky tornadoes had also put a spotlight on workers rights after more than 100 employees were trapped in a Mayfield candle factory.

According to The Guardian, employees alleged that they were threatened to be fired if they left amidst the tornado warnings in the area. Management denied the allegations. Eight lives were lost when the deadly Kentucky tornadoes ripped through the candle factory. Attorney Amos Jones, who represented one employee who was trapped in the factory after it collapsed, admitted he was compelled to file a workers compensation suit after the representative of the candle factory's owner continued to deny allegations that workers were banned from leaving else they would be fired.

Meanwhile, some workers continue to seek shelter at Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana, whose pastor Jaime Massó converted the small church into an outreach. Many workers registered under assumed names for "fear of authorities" due to the controversies the candle factory is now facing. The deadly Kentucky tornadoes have caused an estimated $3.5 billion in damage.