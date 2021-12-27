Evangelist and Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham reminded during an interview with Fox News last Thursday, December 23, that Christmas is about Christ and that the adversary, Satan has been trying to destroy it for more than 2,000 years.

The Christian Post reported that Graham's comments came as a reaction to a group of satanists displaying an infant version of Baphomet in Illinois. Graham cited Herod sending troops to kill the newborn Jesus as the devil's first attempt to destroy Christmas during his interview.

"King Herod sent his troops to Bethlehem to hunt for the baby Jesus to kill Him, and so the devil has been trying to destroy Christmas ever since. And this is just another very sad attempt," Graham said.

Graham clarified that Christmas conveys the love of God for man by sending His Son to redeem mankind of sins. He stressed that this signifies God's desire to "heal" mankind so all can be with Him forever.

"It's not about the Satanic Temple. It's about God so loving this world that He sent His Son Jesus Christ to this Earth to take our sins. Jesus died for our sins. He was buried, He rose again and He's alive," Graham stressed.

"If we are willing to repent, turn away from those sins, and put our faith and trust on Him, God will forgive our sins and He'll heal our hearts and invite us to be with Him for eternity," he added.

Last week Christianity Daily reported that the Satanic Temple of Illinois setup its own display allegedly in honor of the so-called Sol Invictus holiday beside a group of Christians who have already setup a display for Christmas at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday.

The satanic display mocks the Nativity Scene with Baphomet on the manger while its members praise Satan and invite others to join their group. Ironically, Baphomet has nothing to do with the Sol Invictus holiday prompting those who've seen the satanic display into believing that the setup was done out of malice.

The Illinois Capitol State administration reasoned that they allowed the satanists to setup alongside the Christian display due to the First Amendment and as a means of inclusivity.

However, many criticized the display such as Illinois Representatives Dan Caulkins, Brad Halbrook, Chris Miller, Adam Niemerg, and Blaine Wilhour. The legislators called it "deliberately offensive" in a statement.

"Just because the Satanic Temple can do something does not mean they should. They are not accomplishing anything but offending people at one of the holiest times of the year," the Illinois Representatives said.

Illinois Senator Darren Bailey, who is running for governor, also condemned the satanic display calling the city government "evil" for allowing it. Accordingly, Bailey went to the Capitol to join the Christians who have held a prayer protest against the satanists who setup a display alongside theirs.

"I met with other prayer warriors at the Capitol today to pray for our state," Bailey announced in Facebook.

"We have all been appalled by some of Springfield's extreme and evil legislation, but just when we thought it couldn't get worse...they are going to allow a satanic display in YOUR rotunda at the Capitol," he added.

According to various reports, this is the third time the Satanic Temple of Illinois have setup its display at the state's capitol but it is the first time it was put on spotlight and received criticism from the public.