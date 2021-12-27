A religious liberty advocacy group revealed how the Biden administration denied thousands of military religious exemption requests.

Following the Biden administration's unlawful disregard of religious exemption requests from members of the military, Liberty Counsel published a commentary on Charisma News on December 23.

When Liberty Counsel took the military case to court, they argued that the Biden military's ongoing muddling was an elaborate ruse to conceal the unlawful denial of service members' rights protected by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Before slamming the Biden administration, the judge assigned reportedly called the pro-freedom legal aid's claim "quite plausible."

The judge specifically stated in his order that "a person's right to religious liberty [is] protected in the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution and the explicit implementing commands of RFRA." The judge then ordered the military to report to the court every 14 days regarding the status of each and every religious exemption requests of service members.

Hence, beginning on January 7, the military service branches will be required to submit their biweekly reports to the court. This date was chosen because the Department of Defense (DoD) assured the court that no adverse action would be taken against anyone who has an active appeal until all are exhausted.

"Joe Biden's military must make one of two choices now," noted Liberty Counsel.

"Grant religious' exemptions to service members," or "Admit to the courts every two weeks that they remain in violation of federal law by continuing to unlawfully deny armed forces members their RFRA right to refuse the COVID jabs. In this case, the judge will order the military to abide by federal law and honor the religious exemption requests."

"The Biden DOD can no longer hide in the dark and abuse our military heroes," it noted. "What was done in secret is now being revealed."

Prayers sought for all that Liberty Counsel represent

According to the legal group's clients who are already being subjected to disproportionate punishment, the Biden administration appears to be standing firm in defiance of the judge, the law, and the Constitution.

"The lives and livelihoods of our clients and thousands of military members hang in the balance. Please pray for them!" notes Liberty Counsel.

Prayer points include praying for a favorable outcome as they continue to litigate the case, for the service members who are awaiting their fate, as some have served for more than 20 years and have been told they will not be allowed to retire unless they take the shots.

Some have also been informed that they will be discharged dishonorably while others have been informed that they will be responsible for the costs of their education, training, and even their return flight home from remote military bases.

In addition to the 35,000+ passenger and cargo transportation employees, Liberty Counsel asked for prayers for those unlawfully terminated by NorthShore University Health System of Illinois, and those still working with Liberty Counsel in other COVID shot mandate cases.

Liberty Counsel notes that Biden's "insane and unlawful COVID shot orders" have kept them busy this year. Those who want to double the impact of their court battles can do so by donating to the Challenge Grant at content partners at lc.org.