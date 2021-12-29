Joyce Hargrave Felton was minding her business while in line at a Walmart store in Canton Texas, when she noticed that the couple in front of her at the queue struggled to pay after the husband's card was declined.

Instead of keeping herself out of the situation, however, Felton stepped in to provide assistance to the couple, surprising everyone even the internet.

An eyewitness by the name of Ben Handley took to Facebook on December 18 to share the heartwarming story of how Felton helped the couple, who were just passing through from Fort Worth, Texas and stopped by at a Walmart to buy their kids presents before heading to their family gathering.

When Felton noticed that the couple's card got declined multiple times, she said, "You know what? It's Christmas! I'll pay for it!" Hendley said that the man was "suddenly embarrassed" and his wife offered to pay with her credit card, which was also declined. Later on, they found out that the "card reader went out."

"It's a couple hundred dollars. So? God's blessed me, so I'm going to bless you," Felton was heard saying. When the couple protested, she said, "I've got this...I'm going to bless you like God's blessed me."

Hendley was so in awe of what he just witnessed that he followed Felton out to the parking lot and saw her license plate that read "GOD SNT," a perfect description for the Mississippi Good Samaritan. According to Faithwire, however, Felton is actually the owner of a health care staffing organization called God Sent Staffing Agency.

Hendley and Felton soon connected on social media and the Good Samaritan from Mississippi shared an article about the story and tagged Hendley. Felton commented, "Making a difference around the world. This is not only me, this is us as a whole God-sent team."

"My love, my family and my friends. When you do things secretly, [God] rewards you openly," she wrote. "Trust [His] process [and] remember always make a difference no matter what!"

Felton later told Fox News that being a Good Samaritan and helping people was normal to her. She explained, "This is my norm. You do what God tells you to do and don't ask questions. It's only being obedient."

On Sunday, Felton also took to Facebook to encourage others to engage in kind acts. She urged people to "always try to do [God's] perfect will" because people "never know who is watching."

The Natchez Democrat reported that Felton had come from challenging life situations and knew what it was like to truly struggle. She shared that she was a high school dropout and a very young mother, having a child at just 13 years old. Despite having "all the cards were stacked against" her however, she was able to turn her life around and now "own several businesses."

Those who know Felton took to social media to testify about her kind deeds. Morgan Jeané Walls, who knew Felton from nursing school, called her a "phenomenal woman" to have battled breast cancer while studying and even offered Walls a place to stay because she was avoiding dorm costs. Walls recounted how Felton offered her a place to stay, no questions asked.