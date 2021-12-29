Florida will host a massive intercessory prayer gathering in early January, with the goal of bringing the United States back into its covenant connection with God.

The General overseer of Times Square Church in New York City, Carter Conlon, has a crucial word for people regarding "The Renewal," which is scheduled to take place in Plant City, Florida, on Jan. 8, 2022.

Charisma News cited him as saying in the video invitation, "I'm going to be speaking to you about this covenant that God made with America and America made with God," he says of his part in the event.

"What does it look like today? What are the essential elements of this covenant? How is it kept; how is it broken? What is God's part in the covenant with you and with me and what is our part?

"You might be surprised when we begin to dig through this covenant in the Scriptures to find out what it is that God really has promised for us," Conlon said.

Kevin Jessip, the president of Global Strategic Alliance, indicated in an interview with The Christian Post (CP) that what is being referred to as "The Renewal" would be a continuation of the events of "The Return," the inaugural event that took place Sept. 26, 2020, on Shabbat Shuva, which coincided with the Sabbath Day when the chapter from Joel 2 about proclaiming a day of repentance and a holy fast was read in synagogues.

There was reportedly a wave of repentance and prayer on the National Mall that day, as Christians of all denominations flocked to the nation's capital to pray, fast, and plead with God.

Their vision for that particular day was defined by five R's aimed at restoring the nation's spirituality. First comes repentance, then reconciliation, then restoration, and last, renewal.

As a "Jonah-Nineveh moment," Jessip described the September 2020 event as a "second step in this process in the return to God."

Also in light of recent political developments, Jessip wonders: "Is it a consequence of where America has been headed?

CP also noted that while the United States seems to have lost its Judeo-Christian past and its everlasting laws of order and right, much of which is laid forth in The Mayflower Compact.

Jessip said that the country remains at a crucial crossroads. He related how the Lord chose Jan. 8, 2022, as the date for their team based on three passages that include 1:8 Exodus 1:8. The said chapter describes a new monarch coming to power in Egypt who was unaware of Joseph and swiftly enslaving the Hebrews.

Jessip asserts that a comparable dynamic is now playing out in the United States.

"We're watching this transition in America happen before our eyes," he said, "and then we go into Deuteronomy 1:8, which says, 'See, I have given you this land. Go in and take possession of the land the Lord swore he would give to your fathers - to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob - and to their descendants after them.'"