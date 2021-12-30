In the midst of the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID, the Biden administration has deployed military doctors and other healthcare workers to help support hospitals that are facing staff shortages after the COVID vaccine mandate pushed out thousands of nurses and doctors.

The staffing shortages faced by numerous healthcare systems were clearly caused by the Biden administration's restrictive COVID vaccine mandates, which has been met with legal challenges in almost every state.

"We're mobilizing an additional 1,000 military doctors and nurses and medics to help staff hospitals," President Biden remarked on Monday during the COVID-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association, as reported by Fox News. He added that they've also deployed "hundreds of ambulances and EMS crews to transport patients" and emergency response teams to states such as Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New Mexico.

But the dramatic turn of events in the healthcare industry was what critics call a self-made problem. According to Townhall, thousands of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals across America were fired in recent months after they refused to comply with the Biden administration's unconstitutional COVID vaccine mandate.

New York State's largest healthcare provider Northwell Health, which employs 76,000 people, fired about 1,400 of its employees who refused to get vaccinated against COVID.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) however, denied that the COVID vaccine mandate had anything to do with staffing shortages, saying in an updated guidance that "staffing shortages will likely occur due to HCP exposures, illness, or the need to care for family members at home."

Nurses on the ground who were fired for refusing to get vaccinated, however, are telling a different story.

A video from TikTok user @wellnesskim posted to Twitter showed one nurse recounting her experience being asked to come to work after she was fired over the COVID vaccine mandate. She said, "True story: November 15th I was terminated from my nursing job because of mandates. This weekend on December 18th, I had a message from staffing asking me if I could work this weekend all through Christmas and all through 'til the New Year. They're so desperately short."

Unvaxxed nurses were asked to come back to work because of staffing shortages pic.twitter.com/A0ilQCmdRF — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2021

Not the Bee reported that Johns Hopkins professor and New York Times best selling author Dr. Marty Makary took to Twitter to remark, "The hospital staff shortage crisis is a self-inflicted wound. It was avoidable."

Dr. Makary added, "Policies should have accounted for [natural immunity], reasonable [medical] exemptions, 1-dose, [and] been limited to patient-facing staff. The CDC is now panicking."

A Twitter user argued that hospitals across the U.S. are not short on beds, but short on the staff that care for people in those beds. She argued, "Don't let them keep running the narrative that Covid caused a bed shortage. They CREATED a staff shortage."

In its updated guidelines, the CDC urged healthcare facilities and employers who are facing staffing shortages to establish "contingency capacity strategies" to address the problem, offering no advice on how to solve a problem they helped create.