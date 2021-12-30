With the strict mask mandate currently being enforced on air travel in the United States, a political columnist called for its end, saying that it only made the flying experience "dreadful."

In May 2021, the Federal Aviation Authority released a statement in accordance with the directive from the country's health and transportation agencies, mandating mask-wearing for the traveling public.

However, "Ringside Politics" host Jeff Crouere noted that some airlines are implementing stricter rules by forcing the passengers to wear masks even during meals. He also observed that the mandate is causing trouble for air travelers, sharing the incident about the attack of an elderly man in a Delta flight simply for removing his mask to eat a meal.

"The insanity must end as the once friendly skies are becoming a total nightmare," Crouere, who wrote the book "America's Last Chance," wrote on The Christian Post.

The columnist lamented that the airline industry is only following the lead of many leftist leaders in the country and the mandate is not really about safety, noting the superiority of cabin air's quality as pointed out by Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly during a Senate hearing.

"I think the case is very strong that masks don't add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment. It's very safe, very high quality compared to any other indoor setting," Kelly reportedly said.

MIT Medical confirms the CEO's claim, explaining that the air on a commercial plane is completely refreshed every two to four minutes. The high-efficiency particulate air filter is also being utilized to ensure high quality of the air inside the aircraft.

Recalling the glorious days of air travel wherein it was deemed as a "pleasurable experience" and passengers were treated well, Crouere was saddened that while the implementation of security restrictions after the 9/11 attack and the conversion of aircraft into mass transportation have already eliminated such "special feeling," the flying experience was even made worse due to COVID safety protocols.

"Today, the flying experience has become even worse thanks to the never-ending COVID-19 hysteria. With severe masking requirements, even while eating and drinking, the once pleasurable experience has become dreadful," the host emphasized.

He also criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for pushing the mask mandate, despite the latter's initial doubt on the mask's effectiveness, as well as his statement about requiring vaccination for air passengers.

The columnist highlighted that the pandemic experts are only using the emergence of Omicron to scare the public in order to force them "into submitting to the ever-increasing mandates."

He cautioned that these rules will only limit the citizens.

"If Americans do not comply with the mandates, there will be fewer and fewer options. For these uncooperative Americans, the choices for travel, employment, and entertainment are decreasing daily," Crouere said.

"America was founded on the concept of freedom, but that is foreign to the purveyors of virus panic who masquerade as government health officials and so-called 'experts,'" he added.

Further, he stressed that aside from air travel, Americans are also being controlled in areas governed by the Democrats, which he said will only linger if the citizens continue to obey the "unlawful encroachments on their freedom."

In conclusion, Crouere urged the believers to pray that the country will find the right path.

"At some point, if enough Americans resist, sanity will prevail in our country once again. Let us pray that happens soon, for the road our country is traveling down is frightening and reminiscent of some very dark periods in human history," he declared.