The Burmese Army, more commonly known as the Tatmadaw, are on a rampage in its thirst to take dominion of troubled Myanmar, burning more Christian churches in already-desolate Thantlang and prompting the need for more prayers.

As per the International Christian Concern (ICC), the Tatmadaw continue to burn houses and churches in Thantlang despite the Christian-majority town having been abandoned due to four months of intense attacks. The Tatmadaw have burned more than 50 structures on December 30, which include the buildings of the Thantlang Association of Baptist Churches and the Assembly of God Church.

As reported early this month, the Tatmadaw are focused in destroying Thantlang because it is dominated by Christians. The military initially burned four churches before inflaming the St. Nicholas Church on November 27, which excludes 300 houses torched to the ground.

This attack was heightened on Christmas Eve when the "genocidal junta" burned alive 35 people in a Kayah State village. This horrendous attack was condemned by various human rights organizations and governments, including the United States who called it "unacceptable" and raised the need for the Tatmadaw to be held "accountable" for their atrocities.

Three military forces--Light Infantry Battalion 222, 269, and Light Infantry Division 66--conducted the burning of the said structures that lasted for almost nine hours, encompassing four different blocks in the said town. The Chin Human Rights Organization released a drone image of the scope of devastation of the Tatmadaw's recent attack, which showed ruined homes, collapsed schools, and burnt churches.

"The Assembly of God Church & one of the Thantlang Association of Baptist Churches' buildings are among over 50 structures burned down by junta troops on Dec 30. LIB 222, 269 & LID 66 are blamed for the arson fires, which started from 4 different blocks & lasted for nearly 9 hrs," the Chin Human Rights Organization announced in Twitter.

The string of attacks, based from the Associated Press, are a new tactical strategy of the Tatmadaw on destroying villages who support the opposition. The Associated Press revealed satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies that show more than 580 buildings from the northwestern town of Thantlang have already been burned since September.

To emphasize its power over Christians, the Tatmadaw arrested a 16-year-old youth who was praying in a Hakha prayer mountain and then paraded him around town. The ICC said this is an attempt of the military to "identify townsfolk suspected of anti-junta activities." The religious liberty organization also explained that residents have been resisting the junta by joining "locally organized defense groups and guards," which are all part of the opposition.

The Hakha prayer mountain, which is owned by various denominations, have been seized by the Tatmadaw days earlier. The Chin Human Rights Organization said the mountain is being used as a strategic sentry post of the junta.

The teenager is said to be under the Light Infantry Battalion 266 custody and is feared to be experiencing torture for the military especially since he is "incommunicado." Besides the 16 year-old, an 18 year-old was also arrested with him on Christmas Eve.

"The atrocities committed by the Tatmadaw against churches and civilians should never be tolerated, and the international community ought to take effective measures to stop the junta before more innocent lives are lost," the ICC pointed out.

Readers are urged to pray for the atrocities in Myanmar to end and for the safety of Christians and everyone badly affected by this evil.