Chicago churches have expressed moving back to virtual religious services for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations as COVID-19 cases surge in the state, with the latest report showing a 10.2% case positivity and 14.4% test positivity on a 7-day rolling average as of Thursday, December 30.

Christian News Now said at least four churches in Chicago have conveyed plans to opt for virtual New Year's Eve and first Sunday of the new year services. These include the Bright Star Church and the Apostolic Faith Church of Bronzeville, St. James Ministries in West Pullman, and the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

Bright Star Church Pastor Rev. Chris Harris said he has already canceled their New Year's Eve party that they organized for their Bright Star Community Outreach organization. The said party was expected to draw 700 people and would've been held in downtown Chicago.

Harris also shifted the St. James Ministries to virtual worship since he also leads the congregation. He pointed to the increasing COVID-19 cases as the main reason for these changes.

The Illinois Department of Health reported that as of Dec. 30, Thursday that there are 27,551 variant cases, 27,821 confirmed deaths, 3,196 probable deaths, and 2,149,548 total cases. These cases are mostly caused by the Delta Variant that has already registered a total of 22,965 cases. The Omicron variant has been reported to cause 440 cases in the state for the said timeframe.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said on Monday during a press conference that "the pandemic is surging and threatening the health" of citizens and, as such, pleaded on the use of masks and for people to get vaccinations.

During that press conference, Pritzker announced there were 21,000 new cases with 79 deaths and 500 new hospitalizations reported last December 24. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike revealed the surge was the highest in the state's history of cases since the pandemic began. Ezike also noted the challenge with the new Omicron variant that affects even fully vaccinated individuals.

"We're absolutely seeing the highest surge in cases from across the entire pandemic for the past two years," Ezike said.

"Seniors, adults, youth, as well as babies--countless numbers of people that I have the privilege to lead have gotten COVID. And what's been challenging is the fact that these are not only people who are not vaccinated--these are also people who are fully vaccinated," he stressed.

As per Chicago Sun Times, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Executive Pastor Frazlier Pope III said this will be the second year they will move to virtual services for New Year's Eve, during which they also observe Watch Night. Pope said Watch Night, which is an African American community tradition that began in December 31, 1862, raises the hope of "new things" to come.

"We wait for this promise of a new year that new things can happen. Hope is on the other side of the horizon of midnight," Pope revealed.

Watch Night commemorates former President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation that would be in effect the proceeding year, 1863, such that enslaved and free African Americans literally watched the night and welcomed the new day and new year of their lives.

The Apostolic Faith Church, who also observe Watch Night, have announced on Tuesday that it will cancel their in-person event out of prudence. Apostolic Faith Church Senior Pastor Dr. Horace Smith said that they expect other people to attend the church to watch the personal testimonials and there is no certainty if these people are already vaccinated.

Smith, who is known to advocate vaccinations being a licensed physician, revealed in an interview with Chicago Sun Times that his congregation is 90% vaccinated. He said if it was a private event, he would have thought otherwise of holding a virtual Watch Night service.

"If it was mainly our people, I probably would not have canceled it, but I think people are anxious about it. They see the numbers so I think it's the prudent thing to do," Smith said.

Smith also disclosed that they intend to record ahead some portions of the service in video and then livestream the rest. He also revealed that they intend to return to in-person worship services after the new year celebrations but will impose additional guidelines for those in attendance. Smith has previously announced the need to disclose vaccination status for those attending their in-person services.