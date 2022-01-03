Kaillyn Christine Howard Harris of Mobile County, Alabama was charged with felony murder on Thursday for the death of a pastor's wife during a Bible study conducted in a church in Pichard.

The Christian Post said Everlasting Life Holiness Church was holding a Bible study last Tuesday, December 28, when a stray bullet killed the pastor's 65-year-old wife, Grace Carter, who was present that night. While Fox 10 News said Harris was also charged for firing into an occupied building though the Pichard Police said they are still investigating her motives for firing at the church.

Accordingly, attendees of the Bible study thought Carter was having a heart attack and called for assistance. The police came in response to the medical call and gave Carter CPR but could not resuscitate her. One of the investigators then noticed the bullet hole on the church's door and the EMS then checked if Carter had a gunshot wound, which they found on her upper right chest.

The incident is said to be the third in a string of homicides since Christmas Eve in Prichard, which Prichard Police Lieutenant Robert Martin during an interview called a senseless act and something they have had enough of.

"The church shooting was real gut-wrenching for us last night. Anytime anyone is killed in our jurisdiction or any municipality it touches the offices in a real compassionate way and we're just really fed up with it," Martin said.

The 26-year-old Harris, who was arrested on Thursday, is said to be "remorseful" on what happened and was "cooperative to the police.

"We just want to say that she was very cooperative and very remorseful of the situation. It's just such a tragic event that happened that altered the lives of two families," Pichard Police Chief Walter Knight told Fox 10 News.

During her arrest, Harris admitted to the shooting incident and pointed out that she did not mean to take the life of Harris because of what she did. Harris also asked for everyone's forgiveness.

"I'm sorry and ain't intentionally do it. Anybody that know me know I got a good heart. And I ain't intentionally do this. Will y'all please forgive me?" Harris was quoted in saying.

Meanwhile Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church Pastor-Elect Cecil Carter Sr., husband of Grace for 35 years, pointed out how wrong Harris' actions were.

"I just don't think that people should be shooting in places where you don't know where a stray bullet could do," Cecil said.

Cecil revealed that his wife would often go to the Everlasting Life Holiness Church alongside their church and felt it was but safe for her to do so. Cecil disclosed Carter was actually anticipating his installation in their church and expressed how difficult it would be without her.

"She was really looking forward to it. She was very proud, and very happy, and very proud of me. But right now the emptiness of her not being here for the installation is going to be hard for me," Cecil shared.

"Rght now my heart is empty because she's not by my side but I know that she's there spiritually," he added.

Cecil also disclosed that he is finding peace in knowing that his wife is with God and the reality that he needs to be strong for so many people besides himself despite this tragedy.

"Right now I'm getting strength from knowing that God is able and knowing that my wife is in a better place with the lord, and no doubt about it that she loved the lord. So I have to be strong for her, and myself, and for my family, my children and all," Cecil said.

News 5 WKRG said neighbors who heard the shots fired that night were shocked by news on Carter's death and pointed out how sad that such a thing can happen in church.

"It's more of a retirement community, I've been over here at night, no gunfire no nothing so it's a big shock to hear. It's sad and I hate that it happened to the church, like I said this is a quiet neighborhood and I've actually met the neighbors they're good people, old fashioned people," an unnamed neighbor said.

A judge refused to grant Harris bond as she was on probation when the unfortunate incident happened. Her next court date is scheduled on Jan. 6.