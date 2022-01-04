Contemporary Christian band Big Daddy Weave has lost one member to COVID. Jay Weaver, the band's co-founder and bassist passed away on Sunday due to COVID complications. The 42 year old singer's passing was confirmed by the band's label, Nashville-based Curb Records, through a statement released on Monday.

Curb Records said in a statement that they were "devastated" by the sudden death of Weaver and are "trusting the Lord to guide us through this difficult time," The Tennessean reported. The label also expressed deep appreciation for those who have expressed thoughts and support throughout the ordeal.

Big Daddy Weave also took to Twitter to share that Weaver was hospitalized in late December due to complications from COVID. It was not the first time the bassist encountered health problems, as in August, he had to stop touring after a period of intensive care due to his dialysis treatment. Weaver also underwent a double foot amputation in 2016 after contracting a serious infection.

On Facebook, Weaver's brother and bandmate, Mike Weaver wrote, "I'm so sorry to bring this news but I'm so excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago."

Weaver's brother reflected on the bassist's life and Jesus' influence on him, writing, "The Lord used him in such a mighty way...anybody's who's come in contact with him knows how real his faith in Jesus was." The Big Daddy Weave co-founder also expressed his gratitude to the band's fans and listeners for being supportive of his brother throughout his various health issues.

"I believe even though COVID may have taken his last breath, Jesus was right there to catch him," Mike wrote. "I know he's seeing things now I long to see. My heart's broke."

According to CBN News, Big Daddy Weave initially posted on social media a call for prayer for Weaver on January 1. The band and Weaver's wife, Emily, shared that the 42 year old performer was struggling with COVID and had been in the hospital for five days. They called upon fans and supporters of the band to pray with them for Weaver's "complete healing" and "peace for his family...in the name of Jesus."

Unfortunately, Jay died just 24 hours after the message was posted. The performer is survived by his wife and children, and his brother.

The Weaver brothers founded Big Daddy Weave in 1998 alongside band members Joe Shirk, Jeremy Redmon, and Brian Beihl while attending college in Alabama at the University of Mobile. The band was met with success after several number one songs on the contemporary Christian radio charts, such as "My Story" and "I Know." Their most recent album, "When the Light Comes," was released in 2019. The band had also been honored two years in a row at ASCAP's 2003 and 2004 Christian Music Awards.

"The prayers for healing can turn into prayers of thanksgiving now that Jay is in God's presence. We will all deal with the heartache as it comes," Mike mused in an emotional video posted on Facebook. "There is that broken part in being in this broken place until the day that we are going to step through and see what Jay is seeing."

Readers are urged to pray for Jay's wife Emily and their kids.