A national survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports on 1,000 respondents last December 21 and 22 revealed that a majority of Americans believe that only two genders exist.

Released last December 27, the Rasmussen Reports lifestyle survey highlighted that most Americans (75%) believe there are only two genders: male and female. While 63% "strongly" agree that there are only two genders and a mere 18% disagreed.

The Rasmussen Reports survey also showed that two thirds or 68% of Americans disagree to schools counseling students on gender and sexual identities without the consent or knowledge of their parents. While 19% of Americans believe that schools can do so even without the consent of parents.

As such, Rasmussen Reports pointed out that "by more than a 3-to-1 margin, Americans oppose key educational policy of the transgender movement."

The survey further classified respondents according to their "political categories," highlighting that Republicans are those most opposed to students being counseled by schools on gender identity without prior parental consent at 80%. This is immediately followed by those who do not have an affiliation with Democrats or Republicans at 72%. Only 54% of Democrats oppose this matter.

Rasmussen said that a majority of those surveyed, regardless of political party, still agree that there are only two genders, with 78% of Republicans, 60% of the politically-unaffilitated, and 41% of Democrats.

"While majorities in every political category agree that there are only two genders, Democrats (47%) are less likely than Republicans (82%) or the unaffiliated (60%) to say they Strongly Agree," the Rasmussen Report emphasized.

In terms of gender, more men than women at 68% and 56% "strongly agree" that there are only two genders. By ethnicity, 68% of Black Americans and 63% of whites "strongly agree" that there are only two genders with the other minorities at 55%. More Black Americans or 70%, on the other hand, oppose schools counseling students on gender identities without parental consent as compared to 68% of whites and 65% of other minorities.

On the contrary, the study also identified that younger generations are more likely to agree to schools counseling students without parental consent on gender identities as compared to older generations.

"Americans under 40 are more likely than their elders to believe schools and teachers should be allowed to counsel students on their sexual and gender identities without parental knowledge or consent," the study disclosed.

Interestingly, the survey also showed that a majority of Americans do not approve President Joe Biden's policy of allowing people to change their gender identity on their passports.

Christianity Daily reported in October that the Biden Administration has released the first-ever passport that provides Gender X markings on it for the members of the LGBTQ community. The United States Department of States provided the option of the Gender X marking for those who consider themselves belonging to the "third gender" or those who are non-binary, intersex, or are gender non-conforming as part of improving their services.

The new passport is said to be in line with the Biden Administration's commitment of making LGBTQ wishes a "top legislative priority."

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted following the online bashing received by "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling for statements she made last month which were regarded by transgender activists as "hate speech." The survey asked respondents if they agree with Rowling on the issue that there are only two genders. A majority indicated that they do.

On the allegations of transgender activists that her statements are "hate speech," a majority of Americans or 58% say it is not and 17% say it is, while 25% are "not sure."

CBN News reported that Rowling responded to Rasmussen Reports regarding the survey pointing out that she "never said there are only two genders" and the only thing she was driving at is the protection of women.

"There are innumerable gender identities...The question at the heart of this debate is whether sex or gender identity should form the basis of decisions on safeguarding, provision of services, sporting categories and other areas where women and girls currently have legal rights and protections...Using the words 'sex' and 'gender' interchangeably obscures the central issue of this debate," Rowling said.

Rasmussen Reports then added a clarification in their survey quoting Rowling's stand on the issue and expressed their "regrets" and "apology" for the "misunderstanding."