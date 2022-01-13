Sean Feucht expressed his dismay over HarperCollins' decision to drop his book deal over his "political views." The 38 year old lamented that the decision was "nuts!!"

According to the Christian Post (CP), Feucht took to Twitter to share how on Monday, the Christian singer and worship leader received a call from book publisher HarperCollins. He lamented, "They are canceling my book because of my political views. This is nuts!!"

Just got a call from my book publisher @HarperCollins and they are canceling my book because of my political views.



This is nuts!!! — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) January 10, 2022

Feucht then went over to his Instagram to share details about the canceled book deal but said that the social media platform kept taking down his videos. In one video that remained on Instagram as of Tuesday, the Christian preacher shared how he had been working on his book for three months with the publishing agent.

"Signed an agreement with the second-largest publisher in the world, HarperCollins. We've been working on it for three months together," Feucht explained. "[I] have an agreement, had it signed, pretty far into this process, and was just notified today. They're canceling it."

CP reached out to the publishing company to clarify Feucht's book deal and aHarperCollins Christian Publishing spokesperson explained, "We did not have a signed contract."

Feucht fired back, alleging, "HarperCollins is trying to weasel out of their signed agreement." The Christian singer added that he "signed Deal Memo with HarperCollins." He explained how his book had already gone through the auction process, from which there were "six different offers." Feucht said he "accepted the offer from HarperCollins."

Feucht went on to say that the signed Deal Memo outlined the terms of the contract, which included details on the "advance, royalties, discount rates, subsidiary rights, and book buybacks." He alleged that they were already working with him on the "title, book cover and manuscript development" in the last several days.

This is not the first time Feucht was met with controversy. Towards the end of December 2021, the worship leader at Bethel Church in Redding, California planned events on Skid Row to campaign against COVID restrictions in the city. According to the Sacramento Bee, Jenna Kyle with the Poor People's Campaign called it a "super-spreader event," while Pete White with the L.A. Community Action Network told Feucht that "you are not welcome" to hold such events in the area.

On Feucht's Let Us Worship website, the faith leader argued that politicians and social media were "silencing the faithful, banning our voices, and outright attacking our God-given right to declare His goodness."

"Don't let them silence you," Feucht warned his followers.

His book with HarperCollins was supposed to document how God helped him throughout his struggles after he ran for the U.S. Congress in 2020 as a Republican in California's 3rd Congressional District. He had come in third place.

Feucht lamented how there was "so much resistance to this message" in his book, which he said was "about boldness and courage." He said the book was about his journey in the last few years and "how the Lord forged this thing in us through many different layers of resistance" and argued how "ironic" it was to have a book about boldness in the face of resistance be canceled by HarperCollins.