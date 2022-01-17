God often works in ways beyond man's understanding. In this light, an author warned against pride which may be hindering people from receiving the answers to their prayers.

"Who prays for something and then rejects the very thing for which they prayed? Especially when it is within arm's reach?" Karen Hardin, author of the book, "Infected: How to Stop the Global Spread of Rage, Deception and Insanity," wrote on Charisma Magazine.

Hardin said that people often commit this mistake "unintentionally," citing the stories of her own friend, Reni, and the Syrian commander, Naaman, in 2 Kings 5.

She shared that Reni missed her opportunity for a part-time job out of her unwillingness to venture into areas beyond her comfort zone.

Hardin's other friend, Scott, offered Reni with job options. But the latter rejected Scott's advice, offended by his suggestions.

The author noted that Reni missed the answer to her prayer simply because she did not like the "package."

She then prayed, asking God why a person would refuse the very thing he prayed for.

"Because they are looking for the provision from their perspective, rather than Mine. They missed what I was doing because it didn't fit their expectation. Their pride got in the way of My provision," God told Hardin.

This reply from the LORD reminded her of Naaman, a Syrian commander who was a leper.

Naaman sought the God of Israel, through the help of Prophet Elisha, to be cured from his disease. The prophet then told him what he needed to do in order to be healed.

But instead of being grateful, Naaman was angry merely because he did not like to wash himself in the Jordan River, saying that the rivers of Damascus are better than those in Israel.

The commander almost missed his miracle if not for his concerned servants who took the courage to persuade him in doing what he was told, risking their jobs.

But when Naaman listened and followed Elisha's instruction, he was indeed cured from leprosy.

Hardin stressed the relevance of people like Naaman's servants, who are willing to speak up.

She urged others to revisit past circumstances wherein they prayed for provisions and seemed to fail in getting the answers, highlighting that they may have missed their miracles because of anger or simply out of inability to recognize the "package" of which they came.

"It takes maturity to walk in humility; it is also the entryway to blessing. Naaman was willing to humble himself in his own eyes and before his servant as he went and dipped in the dirty water of the Jordan. Immediately he was made clean," the author explained.

Citing the paradox of the process of the Syrian commander's healing, wherein he had to dip himself in the dirty water in order to be clean, Hardin remembered Paul's statement in 1 Corinthians 1:27.

"But God has chosen the foolish things of the world to put to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to put to shame the things which are mighty," the verse says.

She pointed out that Naaman's story plays an "important lesson" for people today who are facing an uncertain future, cautioning against pride that may cause them to miss their miracles.

"These are days in which we need to walk in humility, be willing to listen to others, weigh what is said, come together in unity and work together," she added.

The author called for believers to watch for God's provision, which may come in an unconventional way and "package" they do not expect.

"God has been and always will be Jehovah Jireh-our Provider. So when we pray and stand ready-watching for His answer, it's important that we don't miss His miracle provision simply because it may not come in the package we expect," Hardin concluded.