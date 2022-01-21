Pro-life giant Susan B. Anthony List released on Wednesday its "National Pro-Life Scorecard", which is meant to guide Americans on whom to vote on the issues on life, which is expected to be the determining factor of who will win in November.

Susan B. Anthony List, "a network of 900,000 pro-life Americans nationwide," said the "National Pro-Life Scorecard" is an accountability tool for members of Congress in so far as "their legislative records on abortion" is concerned. The scorecard, which is for the First Session of 117th Congress, also highlights their "leadership in the fight to protect unborn children and their mothers."

In a press release dated January 19, Susan B. Anthony List Vice President Marilyn Musgrave raised that the issues on life will be the focal point of the upcoming November elections. She stressed that most Americans are against abortion extremism and their scorecard will help greatly in identifying who among those running in the elections have such an anti-life stand.

"With the Supreme Court poised to decide the Dobbs late abortion case, potentially returning abortion policy to the people and their elected representatives, the life issue will be front and center in this year's midterm elections," she said.

Musgrave cited the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case pending for decision in the Supreme Court and how this landmark case can empower states on the issue of abortion. She highlighted that Republicans stand for life while Democrats stand on the extreme reverse end of it.

"In contrast to Republicans who are more united than ever in support of life, nearly all congressional Democrats support the radical Biden agenda of abortion on demand up to birth, well past the point when unborn children can feel pain, and even infanticide," Musgrave pointed out.

"Our National Pro-life Scorecard reflects that record. The overwhelming majority of Americans reject pro-abortion extremism. They deserve to know where their elected officials stand so they can hold them accountable and elect a pro-life majority to Congress this November," she added.

According to SBA List, "249 members of Congress received an A+ grade," which is composed of 201 members of the House of Representatives and 48 Senators. While "269 members received an F grade," which entails 220 members of the House of Representatives and 49 Senators.

The 100 Senators are a mix of members from the Democratic, Republican, and Independent Parties. Of the 100 senators, 50% are Republicans with 48 receiving an A+ rating and only two a D rating. The two Republicans with a D rating are Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine.

As for the 48 Democrats, Senator Joe Manchin is the only one who got a D rating while the rest got an F rating. The two Independent Party Senators are Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont who both got an F rating.

Collins, as per SBA List, received the D rating for the "procedural vote to advance" and confirm "the nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services (Xavier Becerra)," among other reasons. On the other hand, Murkowski's neutrality in acting on several laws such as the, "Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act," the "Support and Value Expectant Moms and Babies Act," and the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act" are some of the reasons she received a low rating.

Manchin, on the other hand, received a B rating for his "unflappable resolve" to usher the pro-life movement among his peers.

"Through his unflappable resolve to defend the filibuster, the 60-vote threshold, Senator Manchin has preserved the ability of pro-life senators to stave off the abortion extremism coming through legislation from the House of Representatives. He has also made possible the preservation of the Hyde Amendment in federal spending bills," SBA List said.