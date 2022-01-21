Pro-life organizations and advocates from across the United States gather on Friday for the annual March for Life as similar gatherings will be held in various states on Saturday.

Pro-Life Action Ministries, an interdenominational Christian organization courageously answering the call to save the unborn, announced on Thursday its string of events to commemorate the 63 million babies lost to abortion since Roe v. Wade came into effect.

"Coming up this Saturday...Join us as we remember the nearly 63 million babies killed by abortion in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. Events will be held all over the country on January 22, 2022," Pro-Life Action Ministries said in a Facebook post.

According to Pro-Life Action Ministries, who celebrated saving "60 precious lives" in 2021, there will be a string of simultaneous events on Saturday in Minnesota and Florida in line with the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

One event is the "Commemorative Roe v. Wade Prayer Rally" that will be held in front of the Planned Parenthood facility in St. Paul, Minnesota. This coincides with the "Roe v. Wade Memorial and Jericho March" that will be held by their Central Florida chapter in Orlando. A Jericho March will be similarly held by their chapter in Duluth, Minnesota.

Pro-Life Action Ministries, prior to their announcement, have commemorated online through a series of 13 Facebook posts the anniversary of the 13 aborted babies discovered "in the trash dumpster outside of Robbinsdale Family Clinic" 35 years ago on January 13, 1987. The posts contained photos and scanned images of a February 1987 article of Keith Rischer, who discovered the babies one by one in the trash.

In the article, Rischer said he wanted to know what the Robbinsdale Family Clinic "were doing with the babies after they are killed" that he "anxiously emptied the trash dumpster" behind the clinic that afternoon. He said he had "pondered" about the matter for days and couldn't get his peace until he was there doing what he intended to do.

Rischer's plan was, in the event he'd find "any bodies," that he will "give them a proper burial and then continue quietly retrieving and burying the bodies on a weekly basis as an act of mercy." But he actually got more than what he expected, leaving him in anguish at the "holocaust" that he found.

The article, which was very graphic, detailed what Rischer found: 13 unborn children whose approximate ages range from 14 weeks to 16 weeks and whose "perfectly formed body (were) torn apart, yet clearly very human."

"As I looked at the thirteen bloodied pads with the body parts of one child on each one, I was appalled that America could allow such a holocaust to continue with little sense of outrage by our society and by the church," Rischer said.

"The euphemisms--'product of conception,' 'fetal tissue,' or just plain 'tissue'--are such lies! We are killing completely formed and developed babies that just need a little time to become infants held in their mothers' arms. The killing must stop! These innocent children would cry to their mothers if they could, 'Let me live! I want to feel and enjoy life just like you do.' But instead they are violently destroyed by abortionists in a society that tolerates and accepts the killing of innocent, defenseless children," he stressed.