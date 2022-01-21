In view of the phenomenon called the "Great Resignation" which emerged during the pandemic, a minister expressed his concern over the alarming number of pastors who are leaving the ministry due to burnout.

In his article on the Christian Headlines, James Emery White, the founder and senior pastor of Mecklenburg Community Church in North Carolina, shared that though most workers who are quitting their jobs are low-wage earners finding a better one, he is troubled about pastors who are also leaving their post. He unveiled that the various social issues, primarily those that are relative to the pandemic, have triggered the exodus of ministers.

He cited a report from The Washington Post, as well as Barna Research's survey last November, for this occurrence.

The survey showed that 38% of the pastors were thinking about leaving the ministry in 2021 simply out of burnout, a 9% increase from the poll conducted at the start of the year. While the report revealed that those clergies who left the ministry did so due to "pandemic demands and political stress."

Moreover, an article by the Religion News Service reportedly disclosed that the issues on the role of women in the church and "worship wars" have added to their stresses.

"What has stressed pastors the most has been the deep polarizations that have made their role as spiritual leaders agonizing," White declared.

He argued that regardless of issue or decision, alienating one group or another is unavoidable.

These issues include vaccination, conspiracy theories, mask-wearing, 2020 election, response to George Floyd's death and the argument whether to open or close the church.

"Added to that was the shift toward all things digital, which was not a skillset taught in seminary, and the social isolation that many pastors felt in relation to the practice of ministry," he further said.

As a pastor himself, he empathized with these ministers. He admitted that the time of the pandemic has been challenging indeed and he, too, experienced similar issues.

However, he assured his church members that he will not leave the ministry, grateful with the congregation's support on the church's response to issues and decisions.

"But we still had families who left, people angered, disagreement voiced and conflict raged," White lamented.

He then pleaded for other ministers, who are on the verge of quitting, to stay.

"So to all of you pastors who are teetering on the edge, please, for the sake of Jesus and your church, try to hang in there. The fact that the last two years has left you so drained shows that your heart is in the right place and in the right game. We need you. Your church needs you. The world needs you. Don't make a decision in light of a season of life that you might regret for the rest of your life," the pastor stated.

Further, he urged the church members to pray for their pastors and have "sympathetic grace" for the latter's response to any issue or decision.

In conclusion, White emphasized that pastors are not leaving the ministry for better pay but "because people aren't making it easy for them to stay."