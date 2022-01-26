A Christian author and apostolic minister revealed that a prayer, declaring the Word of God, releases His power.

"Prayer and confession of the Word of God are two of the most powerful weapons believers have. Together they can help to bring victory over any demonic opposition. You will see a great release of God's power when these two are combined," John Eckhardt declared on Charisma Magazine.

Eckhardt oversees the Crusaders Ministries in Illinois. He is also a popular speaker, authored more than 20 books and ministers through the weekly television program, "Perfecting the Saints."

The author argued that while life and death are in the power of the tongue, man can be snared by his own words. Thus the essence of expressing the thoughts of the LORD "by praying and confessing His Word," causing the power of God to manifest in people's lives.

"Words are used to convey our thoughts. The words of God are the thoughts of God. We are releasing the mind of God when we pray and confess His Word. The thoughts of God are peace and prosperity (Jer. 29:11). They are designed to bring us to an expected end," he added.

He said that faith, which is released through man's own words as stated in Mark 11:23, is the key to miracles and breakthrough.

Moreover, he declared that Christians are encouraged to call on the LORD as He promises "great and mighty things" to those who will, as written in Jeremiah 33:3. He pointed out that God is delighted when people pray and is also glad in answering their prayers.

In addition, prayers also bring salvation and deliverance. Hence, a person should pray in times of danger because God will never turn away a righteous man who does and will surely help him.

He went on to share that a prayer that confesses the Word of God brings victory over the enemy. Just as Jesus said to Peter in Matthew 16:19, Eckhardt said that Christians are also "given the keys of the kingdom" and empowered "to bind and loose."

"Prayer and confession are two of the ways we use this authority. We can bind the works of darkness, which include sickness, disease, hurt, witchcraft, poverty, death, destruction, confusion, defeat, and discouragement. We can loose ourselves and others from the works of darkness. This will result in greater liberty and prosperity," he continued.

As the disciples were given power and authority over the enemy by the Lord Jesus Christ, the author emphasized that believers should also operate in this authority, which they can use through prayer and confession of God's Word. Christians also have the power over "serpents and scorpions" but many of them "suffer unnecessarily" simply out of their failure to exercise their authority.

He stressed that this kind of prayer demolishes strongholds and leads to breakthroughs.

He reminded that the enemy was already defeated through the cross of Christ and this victory is enforced through prayers. Recalling David in his military campaigns, Eckhardt said that prayer played an immense significance in all those victories. Christians can also experience the same success over their "spiritual enemies" through prayers.

He concluded with how the world should be - one that is filled with the glory of God, as stated in Psalm 72:19 and Habakkuk 2:14.

"This is our goal. We will continue to pray toward the fulfillment of this promise. We will see the growth of God's kingdom and the destruction of the powers of darkness through our prayers. Revival and glory are increasing, and our prayers are adding fuel to the revival fire," Eckhardt said.

The author also wrote a book on this topic. "Prayers That Rout Demons" contains Scripture-based prayers which he said were forged over the years out of his own experience on spiritual warfare and deliverance.