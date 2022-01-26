The South Dakota House Committee rejected Governor Kristi Noem's bill meant to "restore protections for prayer in schools" allegedly because of its being "not performative."

As per The Christian Post, the House Committee rejected the bill on Friday out of being pressured by education groups who pointed out that voluntary prayer is already a part of the schools' program and that it may come off as a vague mandate.

While the Associated Press reported that the bill could still be revived after it was voted nine to six by the House Education Committee, which is dominated by Republicans. There is a need for a third of the members of the South Dakota House of Representatives to revive the bill.

The House Committee cited that the bill mandates "no school employee may dictate the action to be taken by students or teachers during the moment of silence" so much so that "no student may interfere with another student's engagement in the moment of silence." Moreover, the committee highlighted that the bill should not "be construed to permit schools to conduct the moment of silence as a religious exercise."

Christianity Daily reported in December that Noem introduced the bill that would "restore protections for prayer in schools" in an effort to "guarantee an opportunity to pray in schools at the start of every school day."

"Every student deserves the opportunity to begin their day with a calm, silent moment. I hope students will take this opportunity to say a quick prayer or reflect on their upcoming day. However they choose to take advantage of this time, it will be beneficial to students and teachers alike," Noem said last month.

Noem's policy advisor Allen Cambon rebutted that the bill is designed to "serve as a valuable learning opportunity" by giving students the "chance to establish a sense of calm and decorum before students and teachers begin their busy day."

However, Representative Will Mortenson, who was one of those who criticized the bill for its alleged lack of clarity, stated that he found that "prayer as something that is personal and non-performative."

Mortensen's statements echo that of school organizations that included teacher's unions who raised that Noem did not consult them prior to introducing the bill--a matter confirmed by an aide from the Governor's Office. The governor's aide, however, reasoned that there are 15 other states that have enacted similar bills.

In June, Christianity Daily reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have signed the "Moments Of Silence In Public Schools Act," also known as House Bill 529, which allows students to pray before each class as an exercise of their religious freedom.

"Every family in our state should be able to send their children to school and know that they will be protected from harm and be able to practice their faith," DeSantis explained.

Ohio similarly enacted a bill in October promoting prayer through moments of silence in schools, Senate Bill 248, that the atheist group Freedom From Religion Foundation criticized through a letter addressed to the state's senators, calling it an "unconstitutional promotion of religion."