Jana Kramer, a country singer and actress, has made her faith in Christ public after being baptized at a church on Sunday.

Kramer is rejoicing in a fresh start on life after being baptized on Sunday in a ceremony she recorded with photographs and a video on Instagram.

When she came into the events at the Crosspoint Church in Franklin, Tennessee, which included a live band playing calming gospel songs, and made her way into a tub of water, the country singer was visibly emotional.

Kramer was immersed backward into the water with the help of a woman after a few brief moments and then immediately reappeared with a bright smile on her face. Four hours later, she went to her Instagram profile and shared a few images and video clips from the event.

The newly baptized singer wrote in an Instagram post, "I don't have the words yet ... I will ... but for now ... In the name of Jesus there is healing." Kramer also posted an emotional video of her baptism in addition to her words.

Kramer expounded the special moment in a follow-up post, saying that God has always been there for her, even when she didn't want anything to do with Him.

Because of her past, Kramer found it difficult to believe or find comfort in God as a "father figure." But Kramer realized that she wasn't completely alone in her brokenness in the last year because God was always there for her and never left, she said as per Christian Headlines.

According to the country artist, God was only waiting for her to come to Him. And the day she got baptized is the day she publicly declared her faith. The artist stated her confidence that God will always be with her no matter what happens in her life.

Kramer also urged those who received her message to invite God in to their lives, saying that He is with them in all the good and bad times.

Kramer concluded her post with a verse from Lamentations 3:22-33, "The faithful love of the Lord never ends! His mercies never cease. Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning."

Kramer's post was praised by her fans and other Christian celebs, according to Faithwire. Fans and fellow actresses Taylor Dooley, Faith Ford, Tori Spelling, and others gave genuine support and congrats.

"Praise the Lord, and all the angels rejoice in Heaven! Praise His holy name!! A step of faith reaps eternal fruit," actress Candace Cameron Bure wrote.

Kramer is best known for her role in the American drama television series "One Tree Hill" as Alex Dupre. Her first album, self-titled, was released in 2012, and her second album, "Thirty One," was released in 2015.

The country singer was also a contender in season 23 of "Dancing with the Stars," where she placed fourth. She announced the end of her marriage to former NFL player Mike Caussin in April of last year. She opened up about her raw emotions following her public separation and divorce, which included charges of infidelity against Caussin.