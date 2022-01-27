Concerned parents in Virginia can now directly email the local government to report schools that teach children "divisive" critical race theory or CRT, thanks to a new tip line set up by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The Republican leader announced the new "Help Education" email address during an appearance on conservative radio host John Fredericks' show on Monday.

The New York Post reported that the tip line is "for parents to send us any instances where they feel their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected [and] where there are inherently divisive practices in their schools," Gov. Youngkin explained. "We're asking for input from parents to make sure we can go right to the source."

Gov. Youngkin cited reports revealing that a Fairfax County high school's lesson plan included a game called "Privilege Bingo," wherein students who are white, Christian, male, or those who come from military families were labeled as "privileged." The Republican leader said that these instances are the reason why he signed an executive order banning critical race theory in all Virginia public schools.

"Executive Order Number One delivers on his Day One promise to restore excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in public education," a press release about the executive order read, as per The Hill. The Republican governor underscored how it was part of their "work of restoring excellence in education" in the state.

During Monday's interview, Gov. Youngkin explained that the CRT tip line will help them "catalog it all," which helps his administration its its "ability in rooting it out." He added that public schools in Virginia will continue to teach "all history, the good and the bad." But as for critical race theory, which divides people into groups and forces others to be blamed "for the sins of the past," he would not stand for it.

"These are teaching practices that exist in our schools, and we are going to get them out," the Republican leader promised. "You can send us an email at helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov."

According to WND, CRT maintains that America is fundamentally racist but contradictingly teaches students to view the world in terms or race. It aims to uphold "antiracism" through the adoption of race-based policies, which Gov. Youngkin is opposed to. He called upon parents to call in "reports and observations" of incidents where their children are being "denied their rights."

As part of the Virginia governor's move to combat CRT in schools, Gov. Youngkin also nominated Angela Sailor to be the state's Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Commonwealth Chief Diversity, Opportunity & Inclusion Officer as part of his cabinet. Sailor has been known to be a vocal opponent of curriculum that teaches students how white people are "victimizers" and people of color are "doomed to failure," which she described as "the textbook definition of racism."