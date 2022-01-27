A veteran police officer from Elk Grove, California who dedicated his life to serve God died on duty last Friday leaving behind an "incredibly" grieving community.

The Elk Grove Police Department announced on Saturday that 44-year-old motor officer Tyler Lenehan suffered severe injuries from "a wrong-way vehicle" that crashed into his motorcycle. Lenehan was brought to the UC Davis Med Center for treatment but "despite lifesaving measures, the officer, a 6yr vet of the EGPD, has passed away," which they mourned for and regarded as a "heartbreaking loss."

Elk Grove Police Department Chief Timothy Albright announced in a statement how "incredibly sad" they are for the sudden loss of Lenehan.

"This is an incredibly sad day for the Elk Grove Police Department and the Elk Grove community. We grieve for Ty's family, our law enforcement family, and the Elk Grove community," Albright said.

The police department was so affected by Lenehan's sudden death that they had to get the assistance of neighboring Sacramento Police Department and Sheriff's Office to take over the security needs of the community as they take time to grieve.

"To allow our officers a moment to process through the heartbreaking loss of Officer Ty Lenehan, members of the @SacPolice and @sacsheriff have offered to assist with patrolling the City of Elk Grove. We appreciate our partner agencies during this time," the Elk Grove Police Department revealed.

In addition, the police department organized a procession and a public memorial for Lenehan, as well as, launched a memorial fund for his family "through the CAHP Credit Union." The procession has been described as as the "most heartbreaking day in its (Elk Grove Police Department) history."

The Elk Grove Community, on the other hand, immediately held a Candle Light Vigil on Saturday, which in turn, the Police Department cited as their source of strength to get through their loss.

"As we mourn the loss of Officer Ty Lenehan, the support of the community will be the thread that holds our department together," the Elk Grove Police Department disclosed.

Lehenan, who has two children, Austin and Sydney, with his wife, Jessica, is said to be badly missed by the police department and the entire community because of his commitment to his job and his "innumerable acts of charity and kindness." His family, more than anyone else, is "devastated" by his early demise.

"Our family is deeply heartbroken and devastated by the tragic loss of our husband, father, son and brother," Lenehan said in a statement.

"Ty was a bright light of personality in our family. His life outside of being a committed officer to the Elk Grove community was dedicated to serving his family and his church community. Ty performed innumerable acts of charity and kindness and blessed many lives with his personality, love and humility.While we are deeply saddened as we morn the loss of such a great person, we have been lifted by the support from the Elk Grove Police Dept., the Sacramento Police Dept., the governor, and our Sacramento community," they added.

The family also expressed appreciation to all who gave them support for their time of grieving.

"We appreciate the many condolences, the outpouring of love, and the support from the community at large. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the first responders and hospital staff who immediately attended to Ty's injuries," the statement concluded.

According to CBN News, Lenehan worked for five years in the United States Air Force prior to becoming a police officer in 2012 through the Citrus Heights Police Department. Lenehan moved to the Galt Police Department where he served for two years before he joined the Elk Grove Police Department in 2016.

Lenehan, a Christian, joined the Gold Country Baptist Church four year later in February. Gold Country Baptist Church Pastor Phil Layton said he finds comfort knowing Lenehan is "in a better place than we are."

"He wanted to be a better dad and a better husband ... he knew he needed God's grace," Layton shared.

Layton cited Lenehan's response to the church's membership questionnaire that asked how could he be sure he'll get to heaven after "life on earth is over." Lenehan's response, which seemed to be a foreshadowing of his actual final hours on earth, showed conviction that he is God's.

"When my entire world crashed around me I prayed to ease my pain. I was completely lifted out of my depression and found love in Christ. I belong to Him and I will serve Him," Lenehan replied.